More than $3 Billion Opportunity in Parenteral Nutrition Market in the Next 6 Years, Increasing Approval of Trace Elements Creating Competition Among the Players- Arizton

Jan 19, 2023, 11:00 ET
CHICAGO, Jan. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Arizton's latest research report, the global parenteral nutrition market will grow at a CAGR of 7% from 2021-2027. The rising concern about nutritional health due to the changing lifestyle of people, and the increasing need for nutritional support to achieve a healthy life, are the major drivers in the parenteral nutrition market. Moreover, the parenteral nutrition market observes huge innovations and advancements to sustain the competitive market. Market vendors are looking for more inorganic growth methods. In 2020, the leading market player Baxter International, well known for its clinical nutrition (including parenteral nutrition solutions), made a joint venture with VIPUN Medical, a pioneer in developing technology. This joint venture help in improving the medical nutrition segment. The company announced the agreement to commercialize the VIPUN gastric monitoring system, which is used for patients who are intolerant to enteral nutrition; Baxter's parenteral nutrition products help ensure the patient gets nutritional needs.
Advances in automated compounds in parenteral nutrition are gaining popularity in pediatric parenteral nutrition. Parenteral nutrition compounding in major hospitals and healthcare settings is now majorly automated using volumetric pump systems. In most US hospitals and healthcare settings, over 65% of hospitals use automated compounding devices. Parenteral nutrition solutions are complex to prepare and prescribe. Thus, several advances regarding automated systems were made in the parenteral nutrition industry.
Automixers is one of the most used automated compound elements in parenteral nutrition. Baxter, one of the leading companies in parenteral nutrition, offers automixers in the parenteral nutrition portfolio. Moreover, the company offers a new product ExactaMix Pro. As the modern pharmacy faces ever-evolving compounding needs, auto mixers give safety, accuracy, and flexibility with a new approach and smart features.
Global Parenteral Nutrition Market Report Scope
|
Report Attributes
|
Details
|
Market Size (2027)
|
USD 10.70 Billion
|
Market Size (2021)
|
USD 7.18 Billion
|
CAGR (2021-2027)
|
7 %
|
Base Year
|
2021
|
Forecast Year
|
2022-2027
|
Segmentation Analysis
|
Nutrients, Indication, Patient Group, End-user, and Geography
|
Geographic Analysis
|
North America, Europe, APAC, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa
|
Key Countries
|
China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Germany, Italy, Spain, France, the UK, the US, Canada, Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Turkey, South Africa, and South Arabia
|
Key Leading Players
|
Baxter, Braun Melsungen, Fresenius Kabi, JW Pharmaceuticals, Sichuan Kelun Pharmaceuticals, Aculife, Albert David, Amanta Healthcare, American Reagent, BML PARENTERAL DRUGS, Caritas Healthcare, Eurofarma, EuroLife Healthcare Pvt. Ltd., Farmoterapica, Grifols, ICU Medical, Otsuka Pharmaceutical, Soleo Health, REVIV, Pfizer, and Vifor Pharma
|
Market Dynamics
|
· Increasing Prevalence of Chronic Disorders
· Rising Prevalence of Malnutrition
· Increasing Targeted Patient Population
|
Page Number
|
289
|
Customization Available
|
If our report does not include the information you are searching for, you may contact us to have a report tailored to your specific business needs
Trace elements (TE) used in parenteral nutrition products are becoming popular due to advances and increasing research and development activities. Previously, multi-trace elements were poorly appreciated and not subjected to thorough oversight by the US Food & Drug Administration (FDA). After ASPEN issued the dosage for parenteral nutrition, trace elements witnessed various developments. Various future-oriented research is taking place in the trace element segment. However, more clinical evidence is required to identify TE requirements of patients with unique needs. The increasing need will increase the future demand for trace element-based products.
The competitive rivalry in the parenteral nutrition market is tremendously increasing. A broad range of leading national and domestic players are in the market with high competition through product launches, partnerships, collaboration, and joint venture business strategies. Emerging market players are creating high competition with newer formulations and advances in the market. Emerging market players and new start-ups are trying to achieve a solid customer base and market expansion. The presence of emerging market players positively influences the competition in the parenteral nutrition market. The primary competition among market players is due to new product launches and emerging and gold-standard formulations. In parenteral nutrition, trace elements are emerging trends that will create high competition among players. In recent years, clinical nutrition and regulatory authorities announced guidelines for pediatric parenteral nutrition with trace elements, increasing the demand for trace elements-based products in preterm care. The growing research in parenteral nutrition formulations, new products launch, increasing global market expansion, and initiatives by market players will accelerate the significant competition.
North America is dominating the global parenteral nutrition market. The high healthcare expenditure and acceptance of home parenteral and other nutrition therapies across the US anticipate high market growth in the region. In addition, the region's growing geriatric population and high demand for healthcare services are driving up the hospitalization rate, which causes malnutrition, and the demand for parenteral nutrition among a high-targeted population of chronically ill and hospitalized patients. North America keeps making modest progress toward achieving the global nutrition target. The significant burden of malnutrition pushed the region to take a vital step toward the intake of nutrition, which improved the research and development and propelled the market growth in North America.
Key Company Profiles
- Baxter
- B. Braun Melsungen
- Fresenius Kabi
- JW Pharmaceuticals
- Sichuan Kelun Pharmaceuticals
- Aculife
- Albert David
- Amanta Healthcare
- American Reagent
- BML PARENTERAL DRUGS
- Caritas Healthcare
- Eurofarma
- EuroLife Healthcare Pvt. Ltd.
- Farmoterapica
- Grifol
- ICU Medical
- Otsuka Pharmaceutical
- Soleo Health
- REVIV
- Pfizer
- Vifor Pharma
Market Segmentation
Nutrients
- Macronutrients
- Automated Compounds
- Micronutrients
Indication
- Short-Term
- Long-Term
Patient Group
- Pediatric Patient Group
- Adult Patient Group
End-users
- Hospitals
- Ambulatory Care Settings
- Others
Geography
- APAC
- China
- India
- Japan
- South Korea
- Australia
- Europe
- Germany
- Italy
- Spain
- France
- The UK
- North America
- The US
- Canada
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Argentina
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- South Africa
- South Arabia
