More than $3 Billion Opportunity in Parenteral Nutrition Market in the Next 6 Years, Increasing Approval of Trace Elements Creating Competition Among the Players- Arizton

CHICAGO, Jan. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Arizton's latest research report, the global parenteral nutrition market will grow at a CAGR of 7% from 2021-2027. The rising concern about nutritional health due to the changing lifestyle of people, and the increasing need for nutritional support to achieve a healthy life, are the major drivers in the parenteral nutrition market. Moreover, the parenteral nutrition market observes huge innovations and advancements to sustain the competitive market. Market vendors are looking for more inorganic growth methods. In 2020, the leading market player Baxter International, well known for its clinical nutrition (including parenteral nutrition solutions), made a joint venture with VIPUN Medical, a pioneer in developing technology. This joint venture help in improving the medical nutrition segment. The company announced the agreement to commercialize the VIPUN gastric monitoring system, which is used for patients who are intolerant to enteral nutrition; Baxter's parenteral nutrition products help ensure the patient gets nutritional needs.

Parenteral Nutrition Market

Advances in automated compounds in parenteral nutrition are gaining popularity in pediatric parenteral nutrition. Parenteral nutrition compounding in major hospitals and healthcare settings is now majorly automated using volumetric pump systems. In most US hospitals and healthcare settings, over 65% of hospitals use automated compounding devices. Parenteral nutrition solutions are complex to prepare and prescribe. Thus, several advances regarding automated systems were made in the parenteral nutrition industry.

Automixers is one of the most used automated compound elements in parenteral nutrition. Baxter, one of the leading companies in parenteral nutrition, offers automixers in the parenteral nutrition portfolio. Moreover, the company offers a new product ExactaMix Pro. As the modern pharmacy faces ever-evolving compounding needs, auto mixers give safety, accuracy, and flexibility with a new approach and smart features.

Global Parenteral Nutrition Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size (2027) USD 10.70 Billion Market Size (2021) USD 7.18 Billion CAGR (2021-2027) 7 % Base Year 2021 Forecast Year 2022-2027 Segmentation Analysis Nutrients, Indication, Patient Group, End-user, and Geography Geographic Analysis North America, Europe, APAC, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa Key Countries China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Germany, Italy, Spain, France, the UK, the US, Canada, Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Turkey, South Africa, and South Arabia Key Leading Players Baxter, Braun Melsungen, Fresenius Kabi, JW Pharmaceuticals, Sichuan Kelun Pharmaceuticals, Aculife, Albert David, Amanta Healthcare, American Reagent, BML PARENTERAL DRUGS, Caritas Healthcare, Eurofarma, EuroLife Healthcare Pvt. Ltd., Farmoterapica, Grifols, ICU Medical, Otsuka Pharmaceutical, Soleo Health, REVIV, Pfizer, and Vifor Pharma Market Dynamics · Increasing Prevalence of Chronic Disorders · Rising Prevalence of Malnutrition · Increasing Targeted Patient Population Page Number 289 Customization Available If our report does not include the information you are searching for, you may contact us to have a report tailored to your specific business needs https://www.arizton.com/customize-report/3311

Click Here to Download the Free Sample Report

Trace elements (TE) used in parenteral nutrition products are becoming popular due to advances and increasing research and development activities. Previously, multi-trace elements were poorly appreciated and not subjected to thorough oversight by the US Food & Drug Administration (FDA). After ASPEN issued the dosage for parenteral nutrition, trace elements witnessed various developments. Various future-oriented research is taking place in the trace element segment. However, more clinical evidence is required to identify TE requirements of patients with unique needs. The increasing need will increase the future demand for trace element-based products.

The competitive rivalry in the parenteral nutrition market is tremendously increasing. A broad range of leading national and domestic players are in the market with high competition through product launches, partnerships, collaboration, and joint venture business strategies. Emerging market players are creating high competition with newer formulations and advances in the market. Emerging market players and new start-ups are trying to achieve a solid customer base and market expansion. The presence of emerging market players positively influences the competition in the parenteral nutrition market. The primary competition among market players is due to new product launches and emerging and gold-standard formulations. In parenteral nutrition, trace elements are emerging trends that will create high competition among players. In recent years, clinical nutrition and regulatory authorities announced guidelines for pediatric parenteral nutrition with trace elements, increasing the demand for trace elements-based products in preterm care. The growing research in parenteral nutrition formulations, new products launch, increasing global market expansion, and initiatives by market players will accelerate the significant competition.

North America is dominating the global parenteral nutrition market. The high healthcare expenditure and acceptance of home parenteral and other nutrition therapies across the US anticipate high market growth in the region. In addition, the region's growing geriatric population and high demand for healthcare services are driving up the hospitalization rate, which causes malnutrition, and the demand for parenteral nutrition among a high-targeted population of chronically ill and hospitalized patients. North America keeps making modest progress toward achieving the global nutrition target. The significant burden of malnutrition pushed the region to take a vital step toward the intake of nutrition, which improved the research and development and propelled the market growth in North America.

Key Company Profiles

Baxter

B. Braun Melsungen

Fresenius Kabi

JW Pharmaceuticals

Sichuan Kelun Pharmaceuticals

Aculife

Albert David

Amanta Healthcare

American Reagent

BML PARENTERAL DRUGS

Caritas Healthcare

Eurofarma

EuroLife Healthcare Pvt. Ltd.

Farmoterapica

Grifol

ICU Medical

Otsuka Pharmaceutical

Soleo Health

REVIV

Pfizer

Vifor Pharma

Market Segmentation

Nutrients

Macronutrients

Automated Compounds

Micronutrients

Indication

Short-Term

Long-Term

Patient Group

Pediatric Patient Group

Adult Patient Group

End-users

Hospitals

Ambulatory Care Settings

Others

Geography

APAC

China



India



Japan



South Korea



Australia

Europe

Germany



Italy



Spain



France



The UK

North America

The US



Canada

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico



Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey



South Africa



South Arabia

Check Out Some of the Top-Selling Related Research Reports

U.S. Clinical Nutrition Market - Industry Outlook & Forecast 2022-2027: The U.S. clinical nutrition market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.49% from 2021 to 2027. The COVID-19 pandemic positively influenced the innovation in targeted and personalized clinical nutrition solutions. On another side, the increasing birth rate and the rising demand for milk-based nutritional support products by infants and toddler gives new aspects for vendors in the U.S. clinical nutrition market.

Sports Nutrition Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2021-2026: The sports nutrition market is expected to reach USD 26.11 billion by 2026. The global sports nutrition market is highly competitive due to the presence of international and domestic players. Extensive R&D investments have led to the introduction of numerous new products in the market. For instance, Glanbia and Lonza have announced a collaboration in 2020 to offer direct-to-direct consumer brand Body&Fit expansion using Lonza's DUOCAP technology and ingredients. The global sports nutriment market is dominated by vendors that have an international presence.

Infant Nutrition Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2021-2026: The global infant nutrition market is estimated to reach USD 106.84 billion by 2026. very infant and child have the right to good nutrition under the Convention on Child's Rights. In recent years, the increasing consumer awareness of health, a better understanding of the health and fitness of their children, and increasing adoption of natural and organic infant nutrition products are the major factors driving the market. First, infant formula has high potential in APAC as the segment accounts for 47.81% of the market share due to increasing health awareness and personalized nutrition for infants. Rapid modernization and rising disposable income are the prominent reasons for the infant nutrition market growth.

Personalized Nutrition Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2023-2028: The global personalized nutrition market is expected to reach USD 24.08 billion by 2028. Increasing consumer awareness of health, a better understanding of health and fitness, and the increasing adoption of digital healthcare are the major factors that are driving the personalized nutrition market in recent years.

Table of Content

1 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

2 RESEARCH OBJECTIVES

3 RESEARCH PROCESS

4 SCOPE & COVERAGE

4.1 MARKET DEFINITION

4.1.1 INCLUSIONS

4.1.2 EXCLUSIONS

4.1.3 MARKET ESTIMATION CAVEATS

4.2 BASE YEAR

4.3 SCOPE OF THE STUDY

4.3.1 MARKET BY NUTRIENTS

4.3.2 MARKET BY INDICATION

4.3.3 MARKET BY PATIENT GROUP

4.3.4 MARKET BY END-USERS

4.3.5 MARKET SEGMENTATION BY GEOGRAPHY

5 REPORT ASSUMPTIONS & CAVEATS

5.1 KEY CAVEATS

5.2 CURRENCY CONVERSION

5.3 MARKET DERIVATION

6 MARKET AT A GLANCE

7 INTRODUCTION

7.1 OVERVIEW

7.1.1 ECONOMIC IMPACT OF MALNUTRITION & GROWTH OF PARENTERAL NUTRITION

8 PREMIUM INSIGHTS

8.1 OVERVIEW

9 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES & TRENDS

9.1 ADVANCES IN TRACE ELEMENTS FOR PARENTERAL NUTRITION

9.2 AVAILABILITY OF STANDARDIZED AND COMMERCIAL PARENTERAL NUTRITION SOLUTIONS

9.3 GROWTH IN PREFERENCE FOR HOME PARENTERAL NUTRITION

10 MARKET GROWTH ENABLERS

10.1 INCREASING PREVALENCE OF CHRONIC DISORDERS

10.2 INCREASING PREVALENCE OF MALNUTRITION

10.3 INCREASING TARGET PATIENT POPULATION

11 MARKET RESTRAINTS

11.1 PARENTERAL NUTRITION CHALLENGES IN PRETERM INFANTS AND CHILDREN

11.2 AVAILABILITY OF ALTERNATIVE NUTRITION CARE METHODS

11.3 COMPLICATIONS ASSOCIATED WITH PARENTERAL NUTRITION

12 MARKET LANDSCAPE

12.1 MARKET OVERVIEW

12.1.1 NUTRIENTS INSIGHTS

12.1.2 PATIENT GROUP INSIGHTS

12.1.3 INDICATION INSIGHTS

12.1.4 END-USERS INSIGHTS

12.1.5 GEOGRAPHY INSIGHTS

12.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

12.3 FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

12.3.1 THREAT OF NEW ENTRANTS

12.3.2 BARGAINING POWER OF SUPPLIERS

12.3.3 BARGAINING POWER OF BUYERS

12.3.4 THREAT OF SUBSTITUTES

12.3.5 COMPETITIVE RIVALRY

13 NUTRIENTS

13.1 MARKET SNAPSHOT & GROWTH ENGINE

13.2 MARKET OVERVIEW

13.3 MACRONUTRIENTS

13.3.1 MARKET OVERVIEW

13.3.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

13.3.3 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY

13.4 AUTOMATED COMPOUNDS

13.4.1 MARKET OVERVIEW

13.4.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

13.4.3 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY

13.5 MICRONUTRIENTS

13.5.1 MARKET OVERVIEW

13.5.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

13.5.3 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY

14 INDICATION

14.1 MARKET SNAPSHOT & GROWTH ENGINE

14.2 MARKET OVERVIEW

14.3 SHORT-TERM

14.3.1 MARKET OVERVIEW

14.3.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

14.3.3 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY

14.4 LONG-TERM

14.4.1 MARKET OVERVIEW

14.4.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

14.4.3 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY

15 PATIENT GROUP

15.1 MARKET SNAPSHOT & GROWTH ENGINE

15.2 MARKET OVERVIEW

15.1 PEDIATRIC

15.1.1 MARKET OVERVIEW

15.1.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

15.1.3 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY

15.2 ADULT

15.2.1 MARKET OVERVIEW

15.2.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

15.2.3 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY

16 END-USERS

16.1 MARKET SNAPSHOT & GROWTH ENGINE

16.2 MARKET OVERVIEW

16.3 HOSPITALS

16.3.1 MARKET OVERVIEW

16.3.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

16.3.3 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY

16.4 AMBULATORY CARE SETTINGS

16.4.1 MARKET OVERVIEW

16.4.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

16.4.3 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY

16.5 OTHERS

16.5.1 MARKET OVERVIEW

16.5.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

16.5.3 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY

17 GEOGRAPHY

17.1 MARKET SNAPSHOT & GROWTH ENGINE

17.2 GEOGRAPHIC OVERVIEW

18 NORTH AMERICA

18.1 MARKET OVERVIEW

18.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

18.3 NUTRIENTS

18.3.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

18.4 INDICATION

18.4.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

18.5 PATIENT GROUP

18.5.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

18.6 END-USERS

18.6.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

18.7 KEY COUNTRIES

18.7.1 US: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

18.7.2 CANADA: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

19 APAC

19.1 MARKET OVERVIEW

19.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

19.3 NUTRIENTS

19.3.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

19.4 INDICATION

19.4.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

19.5 PATIENT GROUP

19.5.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

19.6 END-USERS

19.6.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

19.7 KEY COUNTRIES

19.7.1 CHINA: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

19.7.2 JAPAN: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

19.7.3 INDIA: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

19.7.4 SOUTH KOREA: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

19.7.5 AUSTRALIA: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

20 EUROPE

20.1 MARKET OVERVIEW

20.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

20.3 NUTRIENTS

20.3.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

20.4 INDICATION

20.4.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

20.5 PATIENT GROUP

20.5.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

20.6 END-USERS

20.6.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

20.7 KEY COUNTRIES

20.7.1 GERMANY: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

20.7.2 FRANCE: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

20.7.3 UK: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

20.7.4 ITALY: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

20.7.5 SPAIN: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

21 LATIN AMERICA

21.1 MARKET OVERVIEW

21.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

21.3 NUTRIENTS

21.3.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

21.4 INDICATION

21.4.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

21.5 PATIENT GROUP

21.5.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

21.6 END-USERS

21.6.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

21.7 KEY COUNTRIES

21.7.1 BRAZIL: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

21.7.2 MEXICO: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

21.7.3 ARGENTINA: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

22 MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA

22.1 MARKET OVERVIEW

22.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

22.3 NUTRIENTS

22.3.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

22.4 INDICATION

22.4.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

22.5 PATIENT GROUP

22.5.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

22.6 END-USERS

22.6.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

22.7 KEY COUNTRIES

22.7.1 TURKEY: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

22.7.2 SOUTH AFRICA: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

22.7.3 SAUDI ARABIA: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

23 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

23.1 COMPETITION OVERVIEW

23.2 MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS

23.2.1 BAXTER

23.2.2 B. BRAUN MELSUNGEN

23.2.3 FRESENIUS KABI

23.2.4 JW PHARMACEUTICAL

23.2.5 SICHUAN KELUN PHARMACEUTICAL CO., LTD.

24 KEY COMPANY PROFILES

24.1 BAXTER

24.1.1 BUSINESS OVERVIEW

24.1.2 PRODUCT OFFERINGS

24.1.3 KEY STRATEGIES

24.1.4 KEY STRENGTHS

24.1.5 KEY OPPORTUNITIES

24.2 B. BRAUN MELSUNGEN

24.3 FRESENIUS KABI

24.4 JW PHARMACEUTICAL

24.5 SICHUAN KELUN PHARMACEUTICAL CO., LTD.

25 OTHER PROMINENT VENDORS

25.1 ACULIFE

25.1.1 BUSINESS OVERVIEW

25.1.2 PRODUCT OFFERINGS

25.2 ALBERT DAVID

25.3 AMANTA HEALTHCARE

25.4 AMERICAN REAGENT

25.5 BML PARENTERAL DRUGS

25.6 CARITAS HEALTHCARE

25.7 EUROFARMA

25.8 EUROLIFE HEALTHCARE

25.9 FARMOTERAPICA

25.10 GRIFOLS S.A.

25.11 ICU MEDICAL

25.12 OTSUKA PHARMACEUTICAL

25.13 SOLEO HEALTH

25.14 REVIV

25.15 PFIZER

25.16 VIFOR PHARMA

26 REPORT SUMMARY

26.1 KEY TAKEAWAYS

26.2 STRATEGIC RECOMMENDATIONS

27 QUANTITATIVE SUMMARY

27.1 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY

27.2 MARKET BY NUTRIENTS

27.3 MARKET BY INDICATION

27.4 MARKET BY PATIENT GROUP

27.5 MARKET BY END-USER

27.6 NUTRIENTS: MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY

27.6.1 MACRONUTRIENTS: MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY

27.6.2 AUTOMATED COMPOUNDS: MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY

27.6.3 MICRONUTRIENTS: MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY

27.7 INDICATION: MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY

27.7.1 SHORT-TERM: MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY

27.7.2 LONG-TERM: MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY

27.8 PATIENT GROUP: MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY

27.8.1 PEDIATRIC: MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY

27.8.2 ADULT: MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY

27.9 END-USERS: MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY

27.9.1 HOSPITALS: MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY

27.9.2 AMBULATORY CARE CENTERS: MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY

27.9.3 OTHERS: MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY

28 APPENDIX

28.1 ABBREVIATIONS

About Us:

Arizton Advisory and Intelligence is an innovative and quality-driven firm that offers cutting-edge research solutions to clients worldwide. We excel in providing comprehensive market intelligence reports and advisory and consulting services.

We offer comprehensive market research reports on consumer goods & retail technology, automotive and mobility, smart tech, healthcare, life sciences, industrial machinery, chemicals, materials, I.T. and media, logistics, and packaging. These reports contain detailed industry analysis, market size, share, growth drivers, and trend forecasts.

Arizton comprises a team of exuberant and well-experienced analysts who have mastered generating incisive reports. Our specialist analysts possess exemplary skills in market research. We train our team in advanced research practices, techniques, and ethics to outperform in fabricating impregnable research reports.

Click Here to Contact Us

Call: +1-312-235-2040

+1 302 469 0707

Mail: [email protected]

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/818553/Arizton_Logo.jpg

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1986731/Parenteral_Nutrition_Market.jpg

SOURCE Arizton Advisory & Intelligence