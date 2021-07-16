More Than 34,000 Homes in Rural Counties of Washington, Oregon, California and Idaho Face Wildfire Threat

SEATTLE, July 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- (NASDAQ: RDFN) — In total, 34,823 homes in rural counties across Washington, Oregon, California and Idaho are at risk of destruction as wildfires continue to burn, according to data from Redfin ( redfin.com ), the technology-powered real estate brokerage.

With more than 50 fires currently burning through Western states, many homes are at risk of damage, especially in smaller rural communities.

Properties at risk of being damaged by currently burning fires are those with county property records falling within a 5 miles buffer of active and recent fires reported by the Wildland Fire Interagency Geospatial Services Group, as of July 15, 2021, in California, Idaho, Oregon, and Washington.

Below are the top five counties with the highest percentage of homes currently facing fire risk.

State County Name Total Properties Within County Total Properties Within County at Risk Percentage of Properties at Risk Within the County WA Asotin County 7,264 2,159 29.7% CA Siskiyou County 15,815 2,259 14.3% CA Tulare County 112,859 15,885 14.1% ID Idaho County 3,106 278 9% ID Clearwater County 2,725 242 8.9%

Last month, Redfin published a report that found one-third of properties in Utah face future high fire risk. That's a larger share than any other Western U.S. state analyzed by Redfin. Colorado and Idaho came in second and third place, with 19% and 14.4% of properties at high risk, respectively. Less than 10% of homes in the following states have high risk: Oregon, Nevada, California, Washington and Arizona.

Properties at high risk of being damaged by future burning fires come from matching fire-risk scores (provided by ClimateCheck) with county records for eight of the 11 states in the contiguous U.S. West. Redfin classifies a property as having a future high fire-risk when it faces a high, very high, or extreme fire-risk score. ClimateCheck data is as of March 31, 2021. The value of homes at risk is the sum of the Redfin Estimates of the homes' market values as of June 25, 2021. For the county tables below, Redfin shows only those counties with at least 150 properties with high fire risk, and also dollar values of homes facing high fire risk for those counties where Redfin Estimates has coverage.

Oregon: Counties With Highest Share of Homes at Future Risk



Share of homes facing high fire risk Dollar value of homes facing high fire risk Number of homes facing high fire risk Gilliam County 92.8% N/A 722 Harney County 88.6% N/A 1,565 Wheeler County 85.5% N/A 359 Jefferson County 70.5% $543,219,498 1,357 Klamath County 64.2% $3,929,387,237 16,655

Idaho: Counties With Highest Share of Homes at Future Risk



Share of homes facing high fire risk Dollar value of homes facing high fire risk Number of homes facing high fire risk Boise County 98.8% N/A 942 Bear Lake County 97.5% N/A 1,669 Adams County 95.4% N/A 999 Lincoln County 92.1% N/A 269 Caribou County 88.6% N/A 1,314

Washington: Counties With Highest Share of Homes at Future Risk



Share of homes facing high fire risk Dollar value of homes facing high fire risk Number of homes facing high fire risk Okanogan County 83.4% $3,375,584,083 11,063 Ferry County 80.8% N/A 2,047 Lincoln County 78.1% $359,328,227 1,874 Douglas County 70.7% $3,179,555,065 7,447 Spokane County 45.2% $27,535,450,170 67,113

California: Counties With Highest Share of Homes at Future Risk



Share of homes facing high fire risk Dollar value of homes facing high fire risk Number of homes facing high fire risk Amador County 67.5% $3,050,032,475 6,850 Mariposa County 59.6% N/A 2,495 El Dorado County 54.0% $21,926,527,195 34,300 Calaveras County 53.4% $6,586,350,212 17,280 Nevada County 45.7% $19,615,406,228 25,101

