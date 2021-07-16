More Than 34,000 Homes in Rural Counties of Washington, Oregon, California and Idaho Face Wildfire Threat
Nearly 30% of properties in Asotin--a small Washington county--are at risk of being damaged by currently burning fires
Jul 16, 2021, 13:30 ET
SEATTLE, July 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- (NASDAQ: RDFN) — In total, 34,823 homes in rural counties across Washington, Oregon, California and Idaho are at risk of destruction as wildfires continue to burn, according to data from Redfin (redfin.com), the technology-powered real estate brokerage.
With more than 50 fires currently burning through Western states, many homes are at risk of damage, especially in smaller rural communities.
Properties at risk of being damaged by currently burning fires are those with county property records falling within a 5 miles buffer of active and recent fires reported by the Wildland Fire Interagency Geospatial Services Group, as of July 15, 2021, in California, Idaho, Oregon, and Washington.
Below are the top five counties with the highest percentage of homes currently facing fire risk.
|
State
|
County Name
|
Total Properties Within County
|
Total Properties
Within County at Risk
|
Percentage of Properties
at Risk Within the County
|
WA
|
Asotin County
|
7,264
|
2,159
|
29.7%
|
CA
|
Siskiyou County
|
15,815
|
2,259
|
14.3%
|
CA
|
Tulare County
|
112,859
|
15,885
|
14.1%
|
ID
|
Idaho County
|
3,106
|
278
|
9%
|
ID
|
Clearwater County
|
2,725
|
242
|
8.9%
Last month, Redfin published a report that found one-third of properties in Utah face future high fire risk. That's a larger share than any other Western U.S. state analyzed by Redfin. Colorado and Idaho came in second and third place, with 19% and 14.4% of properties at high risk, respectively. Less than 10% of homes in the following states have high risk: Oregon, Nevada, California, Washington and Arizona.
Properties at high risk of being damaged by future burning fires come from matching fire-risk scores (provided by ClimateCheck) with county records for eight of the 11 states in the contiguous U.S. West. Redfin classifies a property as having a future high fire-risk when it faces a high, very high, or extreme fire-risk score. ClimateCheck data is as of March 31, 2021. The value of homes at risk is the sum of the Redfin Estimates of the homes' market values as of June 25, 2021. For the county tables below, Redfin shows only those counties with at least 150 properties with high fire risk, and also dollar values of homes facing high fire risk for those counties where Redfin Estimates has coverage.
Oregon: Counties With Highest Share of Homes at Future Risk
|
Share of homes facing high fire risk
|
Dollar value of homes facing high fire risk
|
Number of homes facing high fire risk
|
Gilliam County
|
92.8%
|
N/A
|
722
|
Harney County
|
88.6%
|
N/A
|
1,565
|
Wheeler County
|
85.5%
|
N/A
|
359
|
Jefferson County
|
70.5%
|
$543,219,498
|
1,357
|
Klamath County
|
64.2%
|
$3,929,387,237
|
16,655
Idaho: Counties With Highest Share of Homes at Future Risk
|
Share of homes facing high fire risk
|
Dollar value of homes facing high fire risk
|
Number of homes facing high fire risk
|
Boise County
|
98.8%
|
N/A
|
942
|
Bear Lake County
|
97.5%
|
N/A
|
1,669
|
Adams County
|
95.4%
|
N/A
|
999
|
Lincoln County
|
92.1%
|
N/A
|
269
|
Caribou County
|
88.6%
|
N/A
|
1,314
Washington: Counties With Highest Share of Homes at Future Risk
|
Share of homes facing high fire risk
|
Dollar value of homes facing high fire risk
|
Number of homes facing high fire risk
|
Okanogan County
|
83.4%
|
$3,375,584,083
|
11,063
|
Ferry County
|
80.8%
|
N/A
|
2,047
|
Lincoln County
|
78.1%
|
$359,328,227
|
1,874
|
Douglas County
|
70.7%
|
$3,179,555,065
|
7,447
|
Spokane County
|
45.2%
|
$27,535,450,170
|
67,113
California: Counties With Highest Share of Homes at Future Risk
|
Share of homes facing high fire risk
|
Dollar value of homes facing high fire risk
|
Number of homes facing high fire risk
|
Amador County
|
67.5%
|
$3,050,032,475
|
6,850
|
Mariposa County
|
59.6%
|
N/A
|
2,495
|
El Dorado County
|
54.0%
|
$21,926,527,195
|
34,300
|
Calaveras County
|
53.4%
|
$6,586,350,212
|
17,280
|
Nevada County
|
45.7%
|
$19,615,406,228
|
25,101
