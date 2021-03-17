More than 5,400 U.S. Students Recognized by Cambridge International for Performance on Internationally Benchmarked Examinations

NEW YORK, March 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cambridge Assessment International Education, the world's largest provider of international education programs, today announced that more than 5,400 students from the United States will be recognized for their exceptional achievement on Cambridge examinations. Cambridge Scholar Awards honor students with the awards to celebrate and recognize their success on Cambridge International AS and A Level exams.

First introduced in the US in 1995, the Cambridge International program has grown rapidly in popularity. More Cambridge Advanced coursework and exams are now taken in the US than in any other country, and Cambridge International partners with schools across 35 states and the District of Columbia.

In recent years, school and district demand for Cambridge International has been primarily driven by the program's alignment to state and local equity priorities – in particular, providing access to high quality curricula and advanced course offerings for underrepresented students. Over the past decade, the number of U.S. students participating in the Cambridge program has increased by a compound annual rate of 45%; the largest growth has occurred at the high school level where the number of schools offering Cambridge International AS and A Level exams has grown by 220%.

"We congratulate all of our Cambridge students on their exceptional level of achievement this year," said Mark Cavone, Cambridge International Regional Director, North America. "Our program challenges and engages students across achievement levels, and its assessments and support resources are designed to be accessible for all students so they can be successful in college and beyond."

"Congratulations to each of our students whose high academic achievement earned them recognition from Cambridge International," said Chris Reykdal, Washington State Superintendent of Public Instruction. "Despite challenges presented by the pandemic and the transition to remote learning last spring, you persisted and still outperformed your peers across the nation, especially in science and math. Good luck on your next step; we are proud of you."

"We are excited to see so many of our Palm Beach students recognized by Cambridge International for their achievements. The strong performance of our students is a testament to the hard work of our educators in preparing students for their future educational endeavors," said Dr. Glenda Sheffield, Chief Academic Officer, The School District of Palm Beach County. "The Cambridge program provides our students with access to the type of rigorous coursework that is of critical importance to our district. The accessibility and scaffolding of the Cambridge program allows us to expand access to more students and maintain this incredible level of achievement."

The Cambridge International program is an integrated curriculum and examination system that emphasizes the value of a broad and balanced study. Alongside in-depth understanding of a variety of subjects, students master a broader range of critical skills that will equip them for a world that is changing, both technologically and economically, at an unprecedented pace. The curriculum is designed to develop learners who are confident in working with information and ideas, equipped for new and future challenges, and engaged intellectually and socially.

Each year, nearly 1 million students participate in Cambridge International programs worldwide, making more than 1.75 million exam entries. More than 600 U.S. colleges and universities, including all members of the Ivy League, Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), Duke University, New York University, University of Washington, and University of Virginia now accept Cambridge exams for credit and placement. Outside the U.S., Cambridge programs are offered at more than 10,000 schools in over 160 countries.

