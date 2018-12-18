More Than 50,000 NSFW Tumblr Blogs Were Archived by the Partiko Team This Week

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec.18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Tumblr made the decision to ban all adult content and its bloggers from its website yesterday. This decision has not only hurt Tumblr's reputation, but it has also singled out a large dedicated community of contributors who feel like they've been targeted. The Partiko Team has taken it upon themselves to dedicate all of their resources over the past week to help Tumblr users archive all of their old NSFW content.

On December 12th, the Partiko team successfully identified the top 50,000 active NSFW blogs on Tumblr based on content, activity and users. By December 14th, they archived the top 10,000 active NSFW Tumblr blogs, and finally—as of December 17th—they have successfully saved a total of 53,588 Tumblr blogs. The Partiko Team has requested all NSFW Tumblr page owners to visit their website welcome.partiko.app and claim their old Tumblr content.

The Partiko team will allow users to publish their archived content on to their platform once the content has been claimed. They will also provide an export function for users that want to publish their content elsewhere. Any unclaimed content will be kept on file until at least the end of February 2019. Partiko has requested an additional 40 terabytes of storage in order to meet the storage demands from this archive.

About Partiko

Partiko is a fast growing, decentralized social media platform that allows its users to directly monetize their content. They do so by utilizing the Steem block chain and allowing users to earn Steem tokens by creating content and collecting upvotes.

SOURCE Partiko

Related Links

http://partiko.app

