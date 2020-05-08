More Than 50 Women Stand #TogetherForHer with the ﻿Charlize Theron Africa Outreach Project, CARE, and Entertainment Industry Foundation to Address Gender-Based Violence During COVID-19

LOS ANGELES, May 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- According to The United Nations Population Fund, six months of lockdowns could result in an additional 31 million cases of gender-based violence across the globe. The Charlize Theron Africa Outreach Project (CTAOP), CARE, and the Entertainment Industry Foundation (EIF) launched Together For Her last month to deploy funds, address the dire need for resources, and support the global response against domestic violence amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

Since announcing Together For Her on April 22, more than 50 female role models from across film and entertainment, sports, fashion, and business have pledged a financial gift and are standing in solidarity with women and girls around the world, who become even more vulnerable during times of crisis.

Women standing #TogetherForHer include:

Aisha Tyler

Alexandra Daddario

Allison Janney

Alyssa Milano

America Ferrera

Amy Schumer

Anne Hathaway

Annie Lennox

Arianna Huffington

Awkwafina

Bellamy Young

Connie Britton

Courteney Cox

Claire Danes

Danai Gurira

Diane von Furstenberg

Gabby Williams

Iman

January Jones

Jennifer Garner

Judith Light

June Diane Raphael

Kathleen Kennedy

Kimberly Steward

Kimberly Williams-Paisley

Kristen Stewart

Kristen Wiig

Lauren Conrad and Hannah Taylor Skvarla

and Lindsey Vonn

Maria Grazia Chiuri

Mariska Hargitay

Megan Rapinoe

Melissa Benoist

Melissa Roxburgh

Michelle Monaghan

Michelle Pfeiffer

Michelle Williams

Natalie Portman

Octavia Spencer

Olivia Wilde

Paris Jackson

Patty Jenkins

Penélope Cruz

Rachel McAdams

Regina King

Reese Witherspoon

Rita Angel Taylor

Salma Hayek

Sarah Silverman

Sheryl Sandberg

Stacey Snider

Stella McCartney

Viola Davis

As the global spread of COVID-19 has forced people indoors, life has become increasingly dangerous for women experiencing gender-based violence, especially for the most marginalized, who already face increased risk of violence.

EIF is distributing grants both locally and nationally across the United States, and CARE is providing international on-the-ground support in the 100 countries where they operate. Funds from Together for Her will support shelters, psycho-social support and counseling, helplines, crisis intervention, sexual and reproductive health services, community-based prevention and advocacy work to address gender-based violence, and additional resources for women and children experiencing domestic violence.

"I am a child survivor of domestic violence. It is the last of the acceptable abuses. It thrives on silence and metastasizes into lifelong trauma that can't be quantified. The abused have been physically, emotionally and financially incapacitated. As a result. They stay.... They are continually abused and in a lot of cases, killed. Providing funds to give them the means to get out and the emotional support to know they are worthy is everything. They are worthy of better, of real love." - Viola Davis

"Behind the closed doors of the COVID-19 pandemic a hidden pandemic of domestic violence against women has disturbingly surged in every country around the world. This appalling situation desperately needs to be addressed and this is why I stand in solidarity with CARE, the Charlize Theron Africa Outreach Project and the Entertainment Industry Foundation in the 'Together for Her' campaign. Millions of women's lives are at stake at the hands of their violent abusers. We cannot allow this situation to remain invisible. It MUST be addressed and prevented!" - Annie Lennox

"As a survivor myself, it makes me shudder imagining having to endure quarantine in a violent situation. Domestic violence was already a worldwide epidemic, but this pandemic is only exacerbating the issue in a terrifying way. We cannot ignore or forget the victims who need help and attention during this time." - Melissa Benoist

"It's such a vulnerable time for so many people right now but it's especially critical for women who are victims of domestic and sexual abuse. I'm proud to support #TogetherForHer and their extensive efforts in providing assistance and resources to those currently in need." - Michelle Monaghan

"I feel that now more than ever, in these times of quarantine and seclusion, there is a need for the vulnerable or trapped to have a voice, and if need be, a safe way out. I'm so honored to join my friend Charlize and TFH to lend a hand in helping in any I way I can." - January Jones

"I am thrilled to support Together for Her. During this time, togetherness and camaraderie is more important than ever. It's important these girls and women understand they are not alone." - Gabby Williams

"Throughout my career, I've always played tough women with a lot to say and I've been lucky enough to work alongside women who embody that spirit every day. Over and over, I've witnessed the power of women - both real and fictional - standing together, lifting each other up, and advocating for good. In times of crisis, that power is amplified. There is no more important time for strong and empowered women to come together than during an emergency when women become extra vulnerable to hardship and abuse. I'm joining Together For Her because no crisis is a match for our collective strength." - Allison Janney

"In these trying times, I am so grateful to be able to support Charlize's important work with the Together For Her campaign, to shine a light and lend support to the often very overlooked population of domestic violence sufferers. My heart goes out to so many vulnerable people, who are struggling alone during these difficult days, and it's more important than ever to reach out to them with our support." - Patty Jenkins

"We left our home in Fortaleza, Brazil and immigrated to America when I was one-year old. My parents were worried about me growing up in a poor neighborhood where so much violent crime occurs, especially against women and girls. But since we moved to Beverly Hills, California, we've had to call the police several times on neighbors because of domestic violence. I've learned that gender-based violence occurs in all countries and communities, rich or poor." - Rita Angel Taylor (RAT)

"Women are resilient and industrious. We rise up in the face of all kinds of challenges. In good times and also in times of hardship, women are the leaders in lifting up their families and communities. When you empower women, they in turn empower others, and the ripple effect is huge. This has been proven many times over. But even still, women face abuse at appalling rates. This is unacceptable. We all have a responsibility to help change this. I stand Together For Her because ending gender-based violence is not only the right thing to do, it is the best thing to do for the health of our global community." - Kimberly Williams-Paisley

"I am more than proud to join Charlize Theron and other powerful, influential women to let women and children know that there is help for you. You are seen, valued and cared for. We want to make sure you get the help you need." - Michelle Williams

"I am proud to be able to join Charlize, the Entertainment Industry Foundation, CARE, along with this amazing group of women, to unite together and help advocate and provide assistance for women and children who are victims of domestic and sexual abuse. They now more than ever need our support." - Michelle Pfeiffer

"The COVID-19 pandemic is accelerating a crisis of gender-based violence that already existed, and it's imperative for women to stand together to show solidarity and do whatever we can to give vulnerable women the support they need. This is why I stand with CARE and the Together for Her Campaign. Together, we can work to save lives during this difficult and trying time." - Arianna Huffington

"As someone who has worked on gender-based violence issues for two decades, I am proud to join such a powerful group of women to shine a light on the challenges facing survivors of domestic violence--not just during this pandemic but every day. Survivors need to know that we are here, we hear them, we see them and we send them strength and hope. The organizations providing much-needed services to survivors and their children deserve our deepest respect and appreciation—and our support. #TogetherForHer is an important step in channeling our outrage at perpetrators into collective compassion and urgent help for those who need it most." -Mariska Hargitay

Visit www.care.org/togetherforher to learn more about how you can get involved and stand Together For Her, including signing the petition to keep women Safe From the Start, tuning in to the Night of Solidarity on May 13 at 8pm ET on Refinery29's YouTube , and more.

ABOUT CHARLIZE THERON AFRICA OUTREACH PROJECT (CTAOP)

CTAOP champions young people living in Africa by investing in organizations that prioritize and advance the health, education, and community support of these youth, supporting their ability to keep themselves safe from HIV. By providing funding, building capacity, and fostering awareness for the work of its Program Partners, CTAOP helps to ensure the youth they serve are on a path to reaching their full potential.

CTAOP was created in 2007 by actor and United Nations Messenger of Peace, Charlize Theron, with the hope of making a difference for youth in her home country of South Africa. Although the geographic scope of CTAOP is sub-Saharan Africa, South Africa has remained the primary area of focus with the highest number of people living with HIV in the world. To learn more visit www.charlizeafricaoutreach.org and follow @ctaop

ABOUT THE ENTERTAINMENT INDUSTRY FOUNDATION

Founded in 1942, the Entertainment Industry Foundation (EIF) is a multifaceted organization that occupies a unique place in the world of philanthropy. By mobilizing and leveraging the powerful voice and creative talents of the entertainment industry, as well as cultivating the support of organizations (public and private) and philanthropists committed to social responsibility, EIF builds awareness and raises funds, developing and enhancing programs on the local, national and global level that facilitate positive social change. Visit eifoundation.org and follow @eifoundation for more information.

EIF is a 501(c)(3) tax-exempt organization with a four-star rating from Charity Navigator, platinum seal of transparency from Guidestar and EIF meets all 20 BBB Charity Standards.

ABOUT CARE

Founded in 1945 with the creation of the CARE Package®, CARE is a leading humanitarian organization fighting global poverty. CARE places special focus on working alongside women and girls because, equipped with the proper resources, they have the power to lift whole families and entire communities out of poverty. That's why women and girls are at the heart of CARE's community-based efforts to confront hunger, ensure nutrition and food security for all, improve education and health, create economic opportunity and respond to emergencies. In 2019, CARE worked in 100 countries and reached more than 68 million people around the world. Learn more at www.care.org.

MEDIA CONTACTS:

FOR CTAOP

Amanda Silverman, [email protected]

FOR EIF

Michelle Suess, 310-651-0139, [email protected]

FOR CARE

Sarit Schneider, [email protected]

