More Than 500 Second- and Third-Graders Marched in the 4th Annual Chester Community Charter School Costume Character Parade

In order to join the parade, each participating student had to earn 100 Curiosity Hall Dollars, during October, and complete a book report. The students earned their Curiosity Hall Dollars by conducting themselves as good citizens at all times, which included: using their "quiet inside voices," demonstrating strong class participation, wearing their school uniforms, and "going the extra mile" outside of the classroom.

CCCS parents, guardians, and guests watched as their children marched throughout the campus in their creative costumes. Faculty and staff also joined in the fun by coming dressed in their own costumes. "So much excitement filled the halls of Curiosity Hall, as the students, teachers, and staff showcased their favorite characters. Teachers involved their scholars by having them re-enact scenes from various stories," stated Timika Mills, principal of the Curiosity Hall Campus.

There were no tricks, but lots of treats during the Chester Community Charter School "character parade." Trophies were awarded for best second- and third- grade costumes, as well as for best support staff costume.

About Chester Community Charter School

Chester Community Charter School(CCCS) opened its doors on September 9, 1998, serving 97 students from its modest, four, meeting rooms in the lobby of the Howard Johnson Hotel, in Chester, PA.

Since that time, the school has steadily grown to include more than 4200 students in 12 state-of-the-art buildings, spanning four campuses. It is now the largest brick-and-mortar charter school in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania.

In fact, when CCCS opened its first permanent structure in 2001, it was the first new school building constructed in Chester-Upland, since 1975. By comparison, the average age of a school building owned by the Chester-Upland School District is 64 years.

Through collaboration with the Gureghian Charitable Foundation, and CCCS's High School Search and Selection Program, more than $9.5 million in scholarships and financial assistance to prestigious private secondary schools have been awarded to 350 of the school's graduates, to date.

http://chestercommunitycharter.org

