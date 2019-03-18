More Than 600,000 5G Mm-Wave Radio Units to Ship Through 2025

CAMPBELL, Calif., March 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The world has a massive appetite for mobile data, especially in crowded cities. Operators are going to have to make their loaves and fishes feed everybody—but how? In a brand new report, Mobile Experts reveals how they expect operators to satisfy the hunger for more data, with new networks at 24-39 GHz.

Adding capacity is the primary reason that mobile operators are investing in mm-wave. According to the recently published 5G Business Case, a few key operators will absolutely need mm-wave bands to keep up with data demand, so despite technical challenges the investment in this technology will surge forward quickly.

In this new report, MEXP takes a look at the key questions facing the mm-wave segment:

Will the range of a radio link be adequate?

Will 5G mm-wave handle mobility?

Can 'pencil beams' with huge arrays work for a mobile network? Is a 1024-element array best, or is the optimal point closer to 256 or 512 elements?

How many beams should be used for each RU?

What happens when a hand blocks the mm-wave antenna on a smartphone?

What will happen with non-handset products such as tablets, PCs, CPEs and hotspots?

What semiconductor approach is best in the RF front end, for infrastructure and client devices?

How much semiconductor cost will 5G mm-wave add to a handset?

"The impact of adding 5G capacity can be dramatic," commented Principal Analyst Joe Madden. "The operator can reduce the cost per GB of data from $1 per GB down to less than $0.10 per GB—if this is done right. Mobile operators can boost their capacity to capture the entire broadband market, not just the mobile broadband market. We see this as the best next step for some operators in the market--keyword being some."

Using their tried and true method, Mobile Experts has provided thorough analysis for top major vendors including Nokia, Ericsson, Samsung and Huawei with regards to EIRP and Power Efficiency. The report includes a detailed comparison of various mm-wave RRH/AAS products, directly contrasting their respective power, size, and efficiency.

According to the report, the development of CPEs, handsets, and hotspots for mm-wave systems has advanced dramatically, and the integration of semiconductors by players like Qualcomm and Intel has brought down the cost significantly. Our investigation of handset-level EIRP performance illustrates how the UE market will come out differently than most people expect.

"5G Millimeter-wave will be a global technology…eventually. During the next five years, the market will be concentrated in the USA and Korea, due to high density of traffic and high ARPU in these two markets. The US remains the prime market mainly due to a shortage of spectrum in the 3.5 GHz range. Worldwide rollout will be slower, but could last through 2035 and even beyond," commented Principal Analyst Joe Madden.

Finally, this report lays out a clear explanation of the confusing terminology of Massive MIMO, illustrating the meaning of antenna elements, polarizations, beams, streams, transceivers, panels, RRH and RU, DU and CU, NSA and SA, among many other new concepts. This is the report that can help to educate your executives on what it all means.

Subscribers to Mobile Experts research will receive:

Full access to the 82-page 5G Millimeter Wave 2019 report;

65 detailed charts and figures;

The detailed Excel file with forecast data through 2023;

Quarterly market share, shipment, adoption updates;

Quarterly Expert INSIGHT strategic reports;

strategic reports; Access to the analysts behind the reports.

