More than 70,000 Young Students Put Character in Action through Nationwide Food Drive

ATLANTA, Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- More than 70,000 children in Primrose schools across the country are proving there is no age limit on generosity by participating in the educational childcare leader's annual Caring and Giving Food Drive. Through the project-based, hands-on food drive in their classrooms and with families at home, the nation's youngest minds experience lessons of generosity, empathy and kindness at a time when parents believe character development skills are just as important as academic skills in early education.

Recent study shares data supporting that parents believe early education should go beyond academics. Primrose School of West Plano (Plano, TX) students help assemble their school’s donated food items for the annual Caring and Giving Food Drive.

In fact, according to a recently released study, more than 81% of parents want their children to learn more than just STEM, and 75% of parents think society would be a better place if their children learned character development skills in the classroom. Parents want their children to learn the value of community service (75%), as well as responsibility (48%), charity (43%), honesty (42%) and fairness (41%) in the classroom.

"Experience-based lessons of service and compassion are woven throughout our Balanced Learning® curriculum which guides our teachers and families as they nurture good citizens in the classroom, in the home, and in the community," said Jo Kirchner, CEO, Primrose Schools. "We believe by educating children to be service-minded and to give without expectation, we are working together toward a brighter future of caring, community-oriented citizens."

Each November, tens of thousands of students band together to collect nonperishable goods for underserved families. Families of infants and toddlers are encouraged to bring in canned goods, while older children — preschool, pre-kindergarten and kindergarten — may do chores at home to earn the money to buy food items. The classes then take a field trip to a local grocery store to shop for the items on their list and deliver them to a local shelter or food bank. Each activity brings to life important lessons children learn throughout the month, including responsibility, giving without expectation and teamwork.

In 2021, Primrose schools collectively donated 300,000 nonperishable food items to food banks and shelters. Schools are aiming to collect even more in 2022.

"Research shows parents want their children to learn character development traits like responsibility, honesty and caring for others and they believe some of the best learning opportunities can even come from outside the classroom," said Dr. Maria Shaheen, senior director of early childhood education at Primrose Schools. "We intentionally embed service-learning experiences in our Balanced Learning curriculum to help children put these traits to practice and instill a desire to give back."

