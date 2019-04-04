More than 75 Percent of Americans Report Sleep Issues
Persona™ Nutritional Assessment Data Identifies Top Health Concerns Reported by Consumers; Company Introduces New Essential Packs for Life's Stages and Health Outcomes
SEATTLE, April 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- It is no surprise that Americans are tired. Chronic overscheduling, increased technology distractions and life's unexpected events can leave people short on sleep each night. In fact, more than 75 percent of Americans report sleep issues, according to Persona™ Nutritional Assessment Data, which captured over 800,000 completed online nutritional assessments. In addition to sleep, Persona uncovered other health concerns, including hair, skin and nails (71 percent), digestion (65 percent), energy levels (64 percent) and stress (57 percent). To help Americans address these concerns, Persona today introduced 15 new Essential Packs of vitamins and supplements that support a person's health journey through various life stages and health needs.
"In an ideal world, we would all get 7-8 hours of uninterrupted sleep each night and the food we eat would provide all of the vitamins, minerals and micronutrients needed to power the body. Unfortunately, we don't live in an ideal world," said Michael Roizen, M.D., chief wellness officer at the Cleveland Clinic and chairman of the medical advisory board at Persona Nutrition. "The health concerns revealed by Persona's Nutritional Assessment Data can be significantly impacted by nutrition."
Persona's Essential Packs
The new Essential Packs complement Persona's current personalized nutrition model by giving consumers the opportunity to quickly try a vitamin program that supports their health goals. For consumers who are uncertain of their body's nutritional needs or have questions about possible interactions with their prescription medications, they are encouraged to take Persona's free online nutritional assessment to curate a custom pack of vitamins designed for their specific needs.
Persona created 15 Essential Packs of vitamins that feature high-quality nutrients at therapeutic levels while providing optimal absorption in the body. Prices for each pack start at $11 per month. Persona's nutritionists review each order to ensure duplicate vitamins and supplements are removed from multiple-pack orders. In addition, Persona organizes the capsules by the recommended time of day to take each vitamin and supplement.
The Essential Packs include:
- Bariatric Support
- Daily Detox
- Digestion Relief
- Energy Boost
- Fab 8 Optimal Health
- Fitness Formula
- Healthy Weight
- Immune Defense
- Men's Essentials 50+
- Men's Essentials and Stress Support
- Prenatal Daily
- Sound Slumber
- Stress Relief
- Women's Essentials
- Women's Essentials 50+
"The insights we gather from completed nutritional assessments provide a unique opportunity to address Americans' health concerns," commented Jason Brown, founder and CEO, Persona Nutrition. "We leverage this knowledge and the expertise of our Medical Advisory Board to recommend nutrients and the best times of the day to take these nutrients to support sleep patterns and energy levels, as well as several other positive health outcomes. For instance, you don't want to increase your intake of green tea extract, cordyceps and B12 right before bedtime if sleep is a concern. These energy supporting nutrients are best taken in the morning. With Persona, consumers are able to personalize their nutrition and easily schedule their nutrient intake throughout the day."
About Persona™ Nutrition
Founded in 2017 as one of the first personalized nutrition subscription startups, Persona has attracted investments from prestigious companies, including L Catterton, Emil Capital Partners and BrandProject. Persona's online assessment is built from its proprietary algorithm, which factors individual needs, lifestyle and prescription medications to deliver a recommendation as unique as each consumer. In 2019, Persona and the leading brand of probiotics, Culturelle®, formed an exclusive partnership to deliver Culturelle® through Persona's personalized subscription service. As proud supporters of Vitamin Angels®, every Persona vitamin pack order provides at least two children who are at risk of malnutrition a full year of vitamins. To learn more, please visit www.personanutrition.com.
