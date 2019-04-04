More than 75 Percent of Americans Report Sleep Issues

"In an ideal world, we would all get 7-8 hours of uninterrupted sleep each night and the food we eat would provide all of the vitamins, minerals and micronutrients needed to power the body. Unfortunately, we don't live in an ideal world," said Michael Roizen, M.D., chief wellness officer at the Cleveland Clinic and chairman of the medical advisory board at Persona Nutrition. "The health concerns revealed by Persona's Nutritional Assessment Data can be significantly impacted by nutrition."

Persona's Essential Packs

The new Essential Packs complement Persona's current personalized nutrition model by giving consumers the opportunity to quickly try a vitamin program that supports their health goals. For consumers who are uncertain of their body's nutritional needs or have questions about possible interactions with their prescription medications, they are encouraged to take Persona's free online nutritional assessment to curate a custom pack of vitamins designed for their specific needs.

Persona created 15 Essential Packs of vitamins that feature high-quality nutrients at therapeutic levels while providing optimal absorption in the body. Prices for each pack start at $11 per month. Persona's nutritionists review each order to ensure duplicate vitamins and supplements are removed from multiple-pack orders. In addition, Persona organizes the capsules by the recommended time of day to take each vitamin and supplement.

The Essential Packs include:

Bariatric Support

Daily Detox

Digestion Relief

Energy Boost

Fab 8 Optimal Health

Fitness Formula

Healthy Weight

Immune Defense

Men's Essentials 50+

Men's Essentials and Stress Support

Prenatal Daily

Sound Slumber

Stress Relief

Women's Essentials

Women's Essentials 50+

"The insights we gather from completed nutritional assessments provide a unique opportunity to address Americans' health concerns," commented Jason Brown, founder and CEO, Persona Nutrition. "We leverage this knowledge and the expertise of our Medical Advisory Board to recommend nutrients and the best times of the day to take these nutrients to support sleep patterns and energy levels, as well as several other positive health outcomes. For instance, you don't want to increase your intake of green tea extract, cordyceps and B12 right before bedtime if sleep is a concern. These energy supporting nutrients are best taken in the morning. With Persona, consumers are able to personalize their nutrition and easily schedule their nutrient intake throughout the day."

To learn more about Persona's new Essential Packs, please visit www.personanutrition.com.

About Persona™ Nutrition

Founded in 2017 as one of the first personalized nutrition subscription startups, Persona has attracted investments from prestigious companies, including L Catterton, Emil Capital Partners and BrandProject. Persona's online assessment is built from its proprietary algorithm, which factors individual needs, lifestyle and prescription medications to deliver a recommendation as unique as each consumer. In 2019, Persona and the leading brand of probiotics, Culturelle®, formed an exclusive partnership to deliver Culturelle® through Persona's personalized subscription service. As proud supporters of Vitamin Angels®, every Persona vitamin pack order provides at least two children who are at risk of malnutrition a full year of vitamins. To learn more, please visit www.personanutrition.com.

SOURCE Persona

Related Links

http://www.personanutrition.com

