More Than 796,000 Auction Goods Totaling Nearly $68 Million Sold Through HiBid in January
Feb 04, 2020, 14:44 ET
OCALA, Fla., Feb. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- HiBid.com averaged 392,000 bidders per day for the month of January, generating nearly $68 million in GAP (gross auction proceeds) via 2,475 online-only and webcast auctions hosted on the site. Among the assets sold was an American Heritage M-45BT motorhome for $175,525 and a 1934 Liberty Peace Dollar coin for $111,625.
Other items sold through HiBid in January included items from exotic animal taxidermy collections, industrial medical tools and medical equipment, commercial trucks, automobiles, motor coaches, motorcycles, and more. The site also averaged 611,000 bids per day throughout the month of January.
January HiBid.com Auction Stats
Gross auction proceeds: $67,890,527 (USD)
Gross merchandise volume: $99,074,821 (USD)
Lots sold: 796,469
Online-only auctions: 2,252
Webcast auctions: 223
Average bidders per day: 392,000
Average bids per day: 611,000
Featured Auctions From January
Rare Coins Auction
Seller: Legend Rare Coin Auctions, LLC
Date: January 30th, 2020
Lots: 394
View Auction Items
Five-Estate Taxidermy & Western Items Auction
Seller: Taxidermy King
Date: January 18th, 2020
Lots: 791
View Auction Items
Medical Equipment Auction
Seller: Heritage Global Partners
Date: January 28th, 2020
Lots: 240
View Auction Items
SUV, Sports Car, Motorcycle & Truck Auction
Seller: Apple Auctioneering Co.
Date: January 13th, 2020
Lots: 82
View Auction Items
If you're looking to sell through HiBid.com, click here to find a local auctioneer.
Interested in receiving updates from HiBid? Sign up to receive newsletter emails, and follow HiBid Auctions on Facebook and LinkedIn.
About HiBid & Auction Flex
Auction Flex is the market-leader in auction software for live auctions, with capabilities that include cataloging, clerking, cashiering, accounting, mailing list management, inventory management, multi-parcel, and more. Auction Flex also provides a seamless solution that enables auction houses to upload auction catalogs online and accept internet absentee bids, conduct internet-only auctions, or offer webcast live internet bidding through its integrated web service and internet bidding solution—HiBid (both a private-label solution and a portal). Auction Flex and HiBid were built from the ground up to function together seamlessly.
Contact Auction Flex
352-414-1947
sales@auctionflex.com
SOURCE HiBid & Auction Flex
Share this article