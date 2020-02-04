More Than 796,000 Auction Goods Totaling Nearly $68 Million Sold Through HiBid in January

OCALA, Fla., Feb. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- HiBid.com averaged 392,000 bidders per day for the month of January, generating nearly $68 million in GAP (gross auction proceeds) via 2,475 online-only and webcast auctions hosted on the site. Among the assets sold was an American Heritage M-45BT motorhome for $175,525 and a 1934 Liberty Peace Dollar coin for $111,625.

Other items sold through HiBid in January included items from exotic animal taxidermy collections, industrial medical tools and medical equipment, commercial trucks, automobiles, motor coaches, motorcycles, and more. The site also averaged 611,000 bids per day throughout the month of January.

January HiBid.com Auction Stats

Gross auction proceeds: $67,890,527 (USD)

Gross merchandise volume: $99,074,821 (USD)

Lots sold: 796,469

Online-only auctions: 2,252

Webcast auctions: 223

Average bidders per day: 392,000

Average bids per day: 611,000

Featured Auctions From January

Rare Coins Auction

Seller: Legend Rare Coin Auctions, LLC

Date: January 30th, 2020

Lots: 394

Five-Estate Taxidermy & Western Items Auction

Seller: Taxidermy King

Date: January 18th, 2020

Lots: 791

Medical Equipment Auction

Seller: Heritage Global Partners

Date: January 28th, 2020

Lots: 240

SUV, Sports Car, Motorcycle & Truck Auction

Seller: Apple Auctioneering Co.

Date: January 13th, 2020

Lots: 82

