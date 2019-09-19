More than 800 pharmaceutical companies from 23 countries gathered in Taizhou, China -- the 10th China (Taizhou) International Medical Expo is about to open

With the support of the Ministry of Science and Technology, the National Health and Wellness Commission, the Ministry of Commerce, the National Medical Products Administration, the National Administration of Traditional Chinese Medicine, the National Intellectual Property Administration, and the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade, this year's expo has attracted 886 companies from 23 countries.

The exhibition area is about 40,000 square meters. The expo has organized more than 30 theme activities, and invited two Nobel Prize laureates, more than 10 academicians, and many business representatives to publish the latest information on the pharmaceutical industry through professional forums and special events. They will have comprehensive interpretation of issues such as trends, industry and technology development, according to China International Medical Expo News Center.

The China (Taizhou) International Medical Expo has been successfully held for 10 sessions and is becoming the "wind vane" for the development of the pharmaceutical industry. After ten years of development, China Medical City is becoming a "new landmark" for the pharmaceutical industry. More than 1,000 domestic and foreign biopharmaceutical companies have settled in China Medical City. More than 2,100 medical innovations have been successfully approved. More than 4,000 high-level talents at home and abroad officially joined.

In the next ten years, the goal of China Medical City is to build a modern industrial system led by "Big Health Industry" to form six characteristic industry of vaccines, antibodies, diagnostic reagents and high-end medical devices, new formulations of chemical drugs, modernization of traditional Chinese medicine, and special medical foods. Taizhou will soon be built as a medical city with "Best in China, Famous in World".

SOURCE China International Medical Expo News Center