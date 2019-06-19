More Than 85% of Companies Are Implementing Digital Transformation Strategies, Zigurat Innovation School Reveals

BARCELONA, Spain, June 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Zigurat Innovation & Technology Business School, in collaboration with the consultancy Setesca, has carried out the study "Future of Jobs in the Digital Era" with the aim of knowing the impact of the digital transformation in the labor market and on new emerging professional profiles. This analysis is part of the new edition of Zigurat's Global MBA in Digital Business , a training that responds to the growing demand for digital profiles.

Digitization, an international reality

Zigurat Innovation & Technology Business School

Of the 307 companies that participated in the analysis (from Spain, Canada, U.S., Austria, Switzerland, Italy, Great Britain and Colombia), more than 85% are implementing digital transformation processes, compared to the 15% who admitted not having started their path towards digitalization yet.

Among the most widely implemented digital solutions, Big Data stands out, occupying the first position (69.6%), followed by Cloud Computing (56.5%) and CRM (52.2%). Artificial Intelligence has made a niche for itself in the digital reality of many companies (34.8%), occupying the sixth position.

Training, essential in the process of digital transformation

When the companies were asked about the digital solutions with the greatest impact on their current clients, Predictive Systems (33.3%) and Blockchain technology (22.2%) stood out in third and fourth position, respectively. Surprisingly, these solutions do not stand out as the most implemented in companies. Training in management (50%) or technical competencies (30.8%) could resolve this gap between a potential market need and the availability of professionals prepared to meet it. This is corroborated by the analysis, according to which guaranteeing the employability of many profiles in the market could also involve creating one's own business (42.3%), participating in startups (30.8%) or acquiring a new role with more working options (26.9%).

Automation: enemy or ally?

While the majority of respondents (96.3%) admit that the implementation of digital tools and processes will improve the company's results in the short and medium term, and 62.5% of companies have invested more than 100,000 euros in implementing digital processes, no respondent fears the disappearance of their profession in its entirety. However, 50% of those surveyed predict that between 0%-25% of their tasks will be automated sooner rather than later, compared to 32.5% who see between 25%-50% of their functions automated in the near future. The rest (17.9%) believe that between half and 75% of their tasks will be automated in the near future.

