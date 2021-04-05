More Than 89,000 Uninsured Arizonans May Be Newly Eligible for Greater Health Insurance Subsidy, Some with $0 Premium Plans

PHOENIX, April 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona (BCBSAZ) announces how the subsidy expansion under the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 will allow the majority of uninsured Arizonans to be eligible for plans with lower or no cost premiums, starting April 1.

"This is a big opportunity for individuals, couples and families and we want to be there to help Arizonans navigate what is best for them," said Rachel Winkler, Vice President Individual Segment for BCBSAZ. "This can be complex and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona advisors are standing by to help."

Here's what Arizonans should know:

You may now qualify for a subsidy even if you didn't during last year's open enrollment period

You may be eligible for lower cost or free premium plans

Anyone can elect a plan regardless if they have a qualifying event or not, through Aug. 15, 2021

On average, four out of five enrollees will be able to find a plan for $10 or less per month with tax credits, and over 50% will be able to find a Silver plan for $10 or less with tax credits. The new subsidies are effective in 2021 and will continue through 2022. The enhanced subsidy structure falls under the Special Enrollment Period that the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services recently announced as a result of President Biden's executive order.

For more information on BCBSAZ plans and offerings, or to enroll in a plan visit azblue.com/subsidy-expansion-2021

About Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona

Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona (BCBSAZ) is committed to helping Arizonans get healthier faster and stay healthier longer. With a focus on connecting people with the care they need, BCBSAZ offers health insurance and related services to more than 1.7 million customers. Through advanced clinical programs and community outreach, BCBSAZ is inspiring health in Arizona. BCBSAZ, a not-for-profit company, is an independent licensee of the Blue Cross Blue Shield Association. The company, and its subsidiaries, employ more than 2,500 people in its Phoenix, Chandler, Flagstaff, and Tucson offices. To learn more, visit azblue.com.

