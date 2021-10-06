More Than Brunch: Brown Skin Brunchin' Launches App For Members

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Social group Brown Skin Brunchin' has launched their self-titled app. The social group's app is dedicated to social and professional networking by offering monthly brunch events. It also highlights restaurants and businesses around cities across the U.S. The app also features lifestyle content by bloggers who will write and produce content exclusively for the app. Brown Skin Brunchin's app was created to be a one stop shop for its members – current and future.

Las Vegas Group Download the app

Brown Skin Brunchin' has expanded incredibly since its inception in 2018. Despite the pandemic halting everyone's social life in much of 2020 and 2021, the group has managed to expand to 25 cities across the U.S. Brown Skin Brunchin' currently boasts an impressive online following, with over 30k members across their website, Facebook, and Instagram, and hosts monthly brunches that draw in over 500 women across the country per month. The social group has no plans of slowing down with plans to launch in over 50 U.S. cities within the next 12 months, and go international within the next 18 months. When asked the motivation for creating an app, co-founder Lillian Jackson stated "We really want to build a community that expands beyond brunch. We want to have ways to include members who can't attend an event as often as others and create a fun and welcoming platform for our members to connect virtually."

Brown Skin Brunchin's app is currently available on both Android and IOS operating systems, and is free to download. As the app was recently launched and is in the beginning phases of operating, Brown Skin Brunchin' is currently accepting submissions for content writers and bloggers, and is open to collaborations with other brands. While this app will be a great way for members to connect, it will provide an even greater opportunity for businesses to get their products and services in front of over thousands of women.

Brown Skin Brunchin' is a social group dedicated to bringing together women of color who desire to expand their personal and professional networks in a fun, yet unconventional way.

If you would like more information about the social group, visit them online at www.brownskinbrunchin.com. If you are/own a restaurant and are interested in having the group host a brunch at your location, submit your information through the "Contact Us" link on the website.

