More than Half a Billion Tune In To WCG 2020 CONNECTED

With over 6,800 players, teams competed and played well over 1,200 total games as they battled for the top spot across four titles: Warcraft® III: Reforged™, CROSSFIRE, Honor of Kings and EA Sports™ FIFA Online 4. Broadcast in 4 languages English, Korean, Chinese, and Russian and streamed on 17 different platforms.

The transition to a digital playground created a diverse way to communicate and bring global fans together, allowing 925 players to participate in the WCG 2020 cosplay contest and joining an ONTACT virtual fan meet as well as a legend player vs fan battle.

As previously announced, the winners for the WCG 2020 Grand Final are as follows:

EA Sports™ FIFA Online 4 – ICE

Warcraft® III: Reforged™ (Team) – FM

Warcraft® III: Reforged™ (Individual) – Lu "Fly100%" Weiliang

CROSSFIRE – SV. QIE

Honor of Kings – XYG

WCG CEO Tae-Geon Seo said, "WCG has made various attempts in the form of 'On-tact' to continue the value of challenge and participation to create a 'better world through e-sports' even in the pandemic era this year. I hope these attempts have led to the fun and excitement of esports to many people. Next year, WCG will continue to open a new chapter in esports".

For more information, WCG fans can follow the competition via its official website here , and on Facebook , Instagram , Twitter , and YouTube .

ABOUT WORLD CYBER GAMES

WCG, a global esports festival enjoyed by gamers around the world, has a vision of creating a better world by bringing 'fun' to eliminate conflicts. WCG hosts new and various events to make it a global festival that everyone can enjoy, uniting the world as one. Since 2000, WCG was held annually until 2013, and after a six-year hiatus, WCG 2019 was successfully held in Xi'an, China, marking the re-emergence of WCG as a global esports.

