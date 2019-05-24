More Top-Notch Talent Joins The Money Store

"I've been in the mortgage industry for many years. I have seen tremendous change, and have lived through some challenging cycles. Now, more than ever, success in this market is predicated on these things: A company needs to provide extremely competitive pricing, an array of products and programs, along with the tools, technology and a consistent/efficient process to help drive business for their Loan Officers. When I learned that The Money Store commits itself to providing all of those things and more, I knew I wanted to be part of the team," said Filson. "If that wasn't enough, learning that giving back to the communities they serve was part of The Money Store's DNA only confirmed my decision."

Mack McConkey, The Money Store's West Division Manager said: "Craig's extensive knowledge and unique leadership ability have been the foundation to his successful career- maintaining the core value of supporting the success of those around him as his priority." It is no accident that the teams Craig has led throughout his career enjoy measurable, productive growth and we look forward to providing the superior products and tools for his teams to exceed their goals in the Southern California Market."

About The Money Store

The Money Store is a direct mortgage lender located in Florham Park, New Jersey, and is licensed in more than 44 states. The company offers a wide range of mortgage programs to meet the needs of homeowners while also providing low rates and superior customer service. The Money Store's online-based service model includes a secure application process that tracks every step from inquiry to closing. Visit them online at www.themoneystore.com. For inquiries, contact Peter Alvarez (palvarez@themoneystore.com) or call (973) 295-3511.

