More Wildfire, More Worries: Washington residents are five times more likely to feel wildfire's impact compared to years past

SEATTLE, May 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- As the Northwest braces for an "above normal" risk of wildfire this year, PEMCO Insurance is out with a new poll that shows Washington residents are five times more likely to believe that they'll be directly impacted by wildfires, than they were four years ago.

PEMCO first asked Washington and Oregon residents about the threat of wildfire in 2015 and back then, just 5 percent of Washington respondents thought it was extremely likely that a blaze would directly affect them. Today, that number has increased fivefold to 25 percent.

Similarly in Oregon, residents are three times more likely to think there's an extreme chance wildfire will directly impact them (7 percent in 2015 vs. 22 percent in 2019). Across the Northwest, just 14 percent of residents say they won't be affected by wildfire at all.

Residents here have good reason to be concerned – a number of independent studies, including one by the Climate Impacts Group of University of Washington, have confirmed that the risk of wildfires will only increase over time.

"The Northwest is facing a new reality, and our poll confirms that people are increasingly concerned about the real threat of wildfire – whether it's because they live in an area where wildfire can cause property damage or injury, or even simply because of the smoky haze that now descends on western areas of our region during wildfire season," said PEMCO Spokesperson Derek Wing. "While there are some aspects of wildfire that are out of our control, by being cautious and by planning ahead, we can work together to reduce the risk and impact of wildfires."

For some, this could mean performing simple home maintenance by creating a defensible space around your property. Keeping grass mowed and watered within 30 feet of your home, pruning back trees and clearing wood debris around your property, and mulching with pumice or gravel are all important parts of prevention.

Residents should also invest time in creating a family emergency plan and disaster preparedness kit in case of a worst-case scenario like an ordered evacuation. Remembering, too, that 84 percent of wildfires are sparked by humans, being cautious when using fire starters and knowing how to react during an emergency situation can reduce panic and improve wildfire prevention.

The best part – protecting your home can create a domino effect throughout the region. When you're prepared, your neighbors are better equipped, too. The fires can't spread from one property to the next if there's nothing to burn, and by working together neighbors can minimize common wildfire fuels.

"Already we have seen Northwest neighbors coming together to fight the threat of wildfires," Wing said. "As people become more aware of the risk, they aren't walking away from the fight."

For a complete summary of PEMCO's poll results, visit www.pemco.com/blog/nw-polls where you'll find the responses collected by FBK Research of Seattle in January 2019.

About the PEMCO Insurance Northwest Poll

PEMCO Insurance commissioned this independent survey, conducted by FBK Research of Seattle, that asked Washington and Oregon residents questions about driving habits and attitudes toward current Northwest issues. The sample size, 600 respondents in Washington and 600 in Oregon, yields an accuracy of +/- 4.1 percent at the 95 percent confidence level. In other words, if this study were conducted 100 times, in 95 instances the data will not vary by more than the associated error range.

About PEMCO Insurance

PEMCO Insurance is a true Northwest company providing auto, home, and boat insurance to our neighbors since 1949. Consistently ranked highest in customer satisfaction, people are the heart of our business. They can depend on us to anticipate and support their changing needs. PEMCO is committed to serving organizations that positively impact our local communities. We were started by a Seattle schoolteacher and stay true to our roots by focusing on nonprofits and organizations that support youth, education, and public safety. To learn more, visit www.pemco.com .

