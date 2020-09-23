MOREIDOMOS's New Book De La Gloria Al Exilio, An Uplifting Story Of A Woman's Redemption From Exile In Life By The Grace And Mercy Of God
Sep 23, 2020, 06:00 ET
NEW YORK, Sept. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire-HISPANIC PR WIRE/ -- MOREIDOMOS said this about her book: "MOREIDOMOS is a woman whose destiny was marked by abuse, contempt, and ignorance of the oppressors of her time. This is the story of a woman based on real life—of a girl who went from glory to exile without being prepared for that transition—who suffered all kinds of rejection, humiliation, poverty, and everything that many people today will be identified. But thanks to all those, she became a strong and courageous woman who, by putting her trust in God, gave a radical change to her life. Today, she lives, grateful to God for everything he did for her and not abandoning her in the most difficult times. It was her exile that led this woman to write this book to be shared with all those people who today are going through a situation similar to hers, and if this woman could get up, many could do it too."
Published by Page Publishing, MOREIDOMOS's new book De La Gloria al Exilio will uplift the readers' hearts and instill wisdom within their minds on the empowering love of God that is manifested in a woman's life during exile and oppression.
Consumers who wish to partake in the benevolence of God that ushers in salvation, peace, and victory from persecution and sorrow can purchase De La Gloria al Exilio in any bookstore or online at Apple iTunes, Amazon.com, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries, you can contact Page Publishing, through the following number: 866-315-2708.
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1278445/MOREIDOMOS.jpg
SOURCE Page Publishing