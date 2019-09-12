Moretsky Cassidy Performs Successful PanOptix Trifocal Lens Implant

PHOENIX, Sept. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- We are proud to announce that Dr. Sanford Moretsky and Dr. Craig Cassidy, of Valley Eye Specialists, were amongst the first select group of eye surgeons nationally to implant the Alcon AcrySof® IQ PanOptix® Trifocal Intraocular Lens, after FDA approval. The lens, which was approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on August 27, 2019, is the first intraocular lens (IOL) to provide cataract patients with the exceptional combination of near, intermediate, and distance vision. The Alcon PanOptix will eliminate or significantly reduce the need for all types of glasses after eye surgery.

A cataract is the clouding of the natural lens inside of the eye. The best way to correct the cataract is to remove the cloudy lens and replace it with an intraocular lens implant. A cataract can be responsible for blurred vision, color reduction, difficulty seeing at night to drive, and difficulty reading small print even with the use of glasses.

Cataracts become common after the age of 55 and the National Eye Institute estimates more than 20 percent of Americans will have cataracts by the age of 65. More than 4 million cataract surgeries are performed each year in the U.S., and this is projected to increase by more than 16 percent by the end of 2024.

Valley Eye Specialists was the first ophthalmology practice in Arizona to offer Verion Image Guided laser cataract surgery.

"We are pleased to offer our patients this first and only Trifocal lens available in the United States. This state-of-the-art lens technology will seamlessly blend the distance, intermediate, and near vision for our patients," said Dr. Moretsky. "We are always striving to provide the best vision correction possible to enhance the lives of our patients. With the Alcon PanOptix lens, our patients can expect exceptional vision quality and a dramatic reduction or elimination in the use of glasses after surgery," said Dr. Cassidy.

