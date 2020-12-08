Morgan Advanced Materials Partnership with GoPivot Grows to Include Wellness, Safety, and Recognition Programming

"We had a great experience working with GoPivot to design and incentivize our employee safety and wellness programs," said Morgan's Group Director, Environment and Sustainability, Lori Chalker. "GoPivot's engagement and recognition functionalities were a seamless addition. They make it easy - our employees can engage, earn, and redeem, all in one place."

Thermal Ceramics North America first partnered with GoPivot in early 2018 to launch an incentivized safety program. A heavily industrial employer, the organization was looking to improve safety metrics at four US locations and a facility in Canada.

In March 2019, Morgan and GoPivot launched a Wellness & Rewards program in addition to the GoodCatch program. Then, in March 2020, the partnership expanded to include employee recognition.

"We've added functionality to our platform to enable total employee engagement," said Don Doster, CEO and co-founder of GoPivot. "Morgan is an employer that really 'gets it.' Having these initiatives in one place speaks to their commitment to employees."

