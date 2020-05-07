MORGAN Li EXPANDS CAPABILITIES WITH THE ADDITION OF SOCIAL DISTANCING SOLUTIONS

CHICAGO HEIGHTS, Ill., May 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- MORGAN Li , the leading manufacturer of custom fixtures and furniture for the retail and hospitality industries, and provider of large format print production, is now offering custom social distancing solutions for businesses reopening to the public.

From sneeze guards and safety shields to signage and floor graphics, MORGAN Li has a variety of solutions to help keep staff and customers safe and aware of social distancing standards. The products, which are being produced for businesses like grocery stores, pharmacies, retailers, hotels, banks and more, are available in a variety of sizes and colors and may be customized to fit specific needs.

"At MORGAN Li, we've always prioritized collaborating with our partners to find custom solutions for different opportunities and business challenges. Today, this is more important than ever," says Jonathan Rosenband, President, MORGAN Li. "In response to the pandemic, we've adapted our capabilities to provide immediate solutions that will help our clients open their businesses while ensuring the well-being of their employees and customers."

Innovation and expansion remain a top priority for MORGAN Li, along with the company's ability to be nimble and quickly pivot to offer new capabilities to meet the demand of everchanging needs. In addition to the new social distancing solutions, MORGAN Li added an all new graphics division to its daily operations earlier this year.

For additional information about the products and capabilities, visit www.shop.morganli.com or morganli.com.

About MORGAN Li:

MORGAN Li is a family-owned and operated business with a deep history of industry expertise. Boasting over 70 years of manufacturing experience, MORGAN Li has earned its reputation as a trusted partner for retail and hospitality brands, both large and small, from domestic to worldwide. Visit https://www.morganli.com/ for more information.

