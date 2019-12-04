Morgan Partners Advises miEdge on its sale to Zywave

WELLESLEY, Mass., Dec. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Morgan Partners is pleased to announce that our client miEdge, a premier data business providing lead generation, prospecting, and analytics solutions to the U.S. insurance industry, has been acquired by Zywave, a leading insurtech provider with the most expansive portfolio of sales management and client delivery solutions available.

With this move, Zywave significantly expands its data services offerings and enhances its portfolio of applications by infusing them with miEdge's powerful data. miEdge has more than 2,000 clients, including 80 of the top 100 U.S insurance brokerages, insurance carriers, payroll providers, and insurtech and benefits technology firms.

"The Morgan Partners team is incredible. They orchestrated the process from beginning to end and delivered a superb result to our shareholders," said Mark Smith, CEO of miEdge. "Selecting Morgan Partners was the best decision we made. I give them my highest recommendation."

Marc Maselli, Founder and Managing Director at Morgan Partners, added: "miEdge has built one of the best insurance data businesses we've seen in years. Their prospecting data is a must-have for insurance agents and brokers, and by joining forces with Zywave, I expect their data to become ubiquitous for insurance organizations looking for solutions to drive explosive growth."

This deal is Morgan Partners' eighth transaction in a little over one year and demonstrates the firm's strong expertise in the insurance technology and SaaS software segments. Morgan Partners served as exclusive financial advisor to miEdge. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

About Morgan Partners

Morgan Partners is a highly focused middle-market financial technology investment bank. Our tailored, expert services, deep industry relationships, and vertical domain expertise allow us to provide "best execution" simply not available at other firms. Our services consist of sell-side and buy-side M&A, capital raising, and strategic advisory to technology companies in the insurance, capital markets, banking, and related sectors. Visit www.morganpartners.com to learn more.

