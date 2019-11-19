Morgan Partners Advises on Coretelligent's Acquisition of SoundView IT Solutions

WELLESLEY HILLS, Mass., Nov. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Morgan Partners is pleased to announce that it has acted as exclusive financial advisor to Coretelligent, a portfolio company of Veronis Suhler Stevenson ("VSS"), in its acquisition of managed services provider SoundView IT Solutions, LLC ("SoundView"). Spun out of a multibillion-dollar hedge fund in 2009, SoundView's clients include prominent alternative investment funds and family offices, among other financial service institutions. Based in Stamford, CT, they primarily service clients in the New York City metropolitan area. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

"Morgan Partners was integral in bringing this deal together; on this transaction their team demonstrated superior expertise in the financial services-focused MSP domain," said Kevin Routhier, Founder & CEO of Coretelligent. "This acquisition reinforces our commitment to bring "white glove" technology support and security services to clients in the financial services and life sciences communities."

Marc Maselli, Founder and Managing Director of Morgan Partners, commented, "Coretelligent's customer-first approach has solidified them as a trusted partner to many in the highest-touch industries. Successfully managing digital threats is as important as ever, and we anticipate further consolidation in the financial services MSP sector."

