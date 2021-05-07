Morgan Samuels Company Recognized as a Top Executive Recruiting Firm

NASHVILLE, Tenn. and SAN FRANCISCO, May 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Morgan Samuels, a leading executive search firm, announced today that it has been recognized for superior leadership in the industry. The firm has ranked on Forbes' prestigious list of "America's Best Executive Recruiting Firms 2021", Hunt Scanlon's 2021 list of "Top 50 Recruiters", and Nashville Business Journal's list of "Top 10 Recruiting Firms".

"Morgan Samuels is on a mission to place game-changing talent in industry-leading roles. This recognition is a testament to how hard our team is working and the high bar we set regarding quality and creating a meaningful and impactful client and candidate experience," said Monica Bua, Managing Director.

Added CEO Bert Hensley, "We understand the extent to which the corporate landscape has been impacted by the pandemic and are uniquely positioned to address the growing demand for leadership and the evolving needs of our clients. Our entire team is committed to delivering exceptional service and value, and these awards are representative of our relentless commitment to excellence."

These awards come at a time when Morgan Samuels is focusing on growing the company, with investment in senior client partner roles, innovative technology, additional service offerings, and new leadership within the company.

About Morgan Samuels

Morgan Samuels is a leading executive search firm that challenges the status quo and is revolutionizing the industry. Repeatedly recognized as a top firm by Forbes, Hunt Scanlon, and multiple Business Journals, we outperform the industry in every key metric. Our mission is to place exceptional and diverse talent in extraordinary roles across all industries and functions. With our personal, passionate, and uniquely comprehensive approach to executive search, our client organizations achieve their greatest potential.

For more information, please visit www.MorganSamuels.com .

