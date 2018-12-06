Morgan Stanley Chooses Yext Brain to Manage Financial Advisors' Digital Knowledge

Yext's artificial-intelligence-ready data structure will enable Morgan Stanley to create and relate important information about its vast network of individual financial advisors, advisory teams, and branches. The Yext Knowledge Engine will power over 15,000 advisor websites, maximizing their visibility in search, integrating with CRM, event management, and other capabilities, and facilitating conversational AI via voice assistants and chatbots to provide direct, accurate answers about Morgan Stanley Financial Advisors for an excellent customer experience.

"AI-powered services have transformed the way people search for financial services, making it vital for financial advisors to provide direct answers everywhere consumers are looking," said Howard Lerman, Founder and CEO of Yext. "We're proud to put Morgan Stanley Financial Advisors in control of the facts about them online, so that they can easily provide accurate answers to complex consumer questions and win more business."

"A sophisticated digital presence is an absolutely critical component of a potential clients' shopping process," said Naureen Hassan, Chief Digital Officer for Morgan Stanley Wealth Management. "In fact, 62%* of respondents to a recent survey said that online information is influential to who they hire as a Financial Advisor."

By maintaining current page design on the front end and using the Yext Knowledge Engine for their backend Pages management technology, Morgan Stanley Financial Advisors will now be able to quickly and seamlessly engage with clients and prospects in the moments that matter.

Learn more about Yext's solutions for financial services.

About Yext

Yext, Inc., (NYSE: YEXT) is the leading Digital Knowledge Management (DKM) platform. Yext's mission is to give companies control over their brand experiences across the digital universe of maps, apps, search engines, voice assistants, and other intelligent services that drive consumer discovery, decision, and action. Today, thousands of businesses including brands like Taco Bell, Rite Aid, and Steward Health Care use the Yext Knowledge Engine™ to manage their digital knowledge in order to boost brand engagement, drive foot traffic, and increase sales.



Yext has been named a Best Place to Work by Fortune and Great Place to Work® as well as a Best Workplace for Women. Yext is headquartered in New York City with offices in Berlin, Chicago, Dallas, Geneva, London, Paris, San Francisco, Shanghai, Tokyo, and the Washington, D.C area. For more information, visit www.yext.com .

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley Wealth Management, a global leader, provides access to a wide range of products and services to individuals, businesses and institutions, including brokerage and investment advisory services, financial and wealth planning, cash management and lending products and services, annuities and insurance, retirement and trust services.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) is a leading global financial services firm providing investment banking, securities, investment management and wealth management services. With offices in more than 41 countries, the Firm's employees serve clients worldwide including corporations, governments, institutions and individuals. For more information about Morgan Stanley, please visit www.morganstanley.com .

*Source: WisdomTree/Morgan Stanley: Wealth Management Research Study, August 2018.

SOURCE Yext, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.yext.com

