Morgan Stanley Investors Who Have Held MS Stock Continuously Since At Least January 2015 Encouraged To Contact Kehoe Law Firm, P.C.

PHILADELPHIA, June 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Kehoe Law Firm, P.C. is investigating potential breaches of fiduciary duty claims involving certain officers and/or directors of Morgan Stanley ("Morgan Stanley" or the "Company") (NYSE: MS).

The investigation concerns whether certain officers and/or directors of Morgan Stanley breached their fiduciary duties by making and/or causing the Company to issue materially false and misleading statements regarding Morgan Stanley's business, operations, and compliance.

If you have continuously held Morgan Stanley stock since at least January 2015 and wish to discuss Kehoe Law Firm's investigation or have questions about your potential legal rights, please contact Michael Yarnoff, Esq., (215) 792-6676, Ext. 804, [email protected], [email protected], to learn more about the investigation or potential legal claims.

Kehoe Law Firm, P.C., with offices in New York and Philadelphia, is a multidisciplinary, plaintiff–side law firm dedicated to protecting investors from securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duties, and corporate misconduct. Combined, the partners at Kehoe Law Firm have served as Lead Counsel or Co-Lead Counsel in cases that have recovered more than $10 billion dollars on behalf of institutional and individual investors.

This notice may constitute attorney advertising.

