Morgan State University Receives Historic Gift of $40M from Philanthropist MacKenzie Scott

BALTIMORE, Dec. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Morgan State University—Maryland's Preeminent Public Urban Research University and the state's largest HBCU—announces the receipt of a $40 million gift from noted venture philanthropist and author, MacKenzie Scott. The generous and transformative gift is the largest single private donation in Morgan's history and the second largest gift to any public Maryland university. The unrestricted funds will be used to support University efforts essential to student success as well as to advance research and enhance investments in other mission-focused priorities and initiatives.

"This monumental gift will change lives and shape futures. I thank Ms. Scott for her due diligence and acknowledgement of the substantive value Morgan offers to so many throughout this nation and around the world, and entrusting that we will ensure the enduring impact of her generosity is truly transformational for many years to come," said President David Wilson . "Long considered as a gem in the crown of Baltimore City and the state of Maryland, Morgan's dedication to improving the lives of the communities we serve is highly regarded. The receipt of this gift is clear evidence that the rest of the world is also taking notice in Morgan too."

Two months in the making, the significant gift comes at an opportune time as the University is positioning itself to become one of the top public research universities in the nation and the first HBCU to achieve R1 (highest research) status. Morgan was selected, in part, for its efforts and success in addressing racial justice, equity and equality, and nationwide educational attainment gaps. The historic gift will enable students to obtain their degrees without interruption, as well as underwrite the University's investment into key initiatives and programs that further enhance Morgan's mission.

