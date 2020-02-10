Morgan State University to Offer Three Degree Programs in Ghana Following Board Approval

BALTIMORE, Feb. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Morgan State University (MSU) is slated to establish an international presence on the African continent by way of a new pilot program. During the recent public session of the MSU Board of Regents' winter quarterly meeting, the Board unanimously approved a proposal for the university to begin offering three degree programs — a Master of Business Administration, a Master of Science in Global Multimedia Journalism and Communications, and a Bachelor of Science in Entrepreneurship — in partnership with the African University College of Communications (AUCC) in Adabraka, Accra, Ghana. The pilot program is scheduled to begin in fall 2020, creating opportunities for western African students to pursue degrees from Morgan. The collaboration marks a first of its kind for an HBCU in Ghana, with Morgan poised to join only a select few American universities offering degree programs in Africa.

"Over the past five years, we have been very interested in Africa and have been eyeing expansion into new markets. We look forward to piloting these three academic degree programs in Ghana, and if this initiative is successful in attracting top-notch students and awarding them highly valued Morgan degrees, we will consider establishing a more physical presence in Africa," said Morgan President David Wilson. "So long as I am the president of this institution, Morgan will never be in stasis. We cannot afford to stand still. It is incumbent upon the university to always lean forward and continuously explore all viable opportunities in this rapidly transforming higher education environment."

Coinciding with the expansion abroad, domestically the Board also authorized the University to pursue the addition of a new Master of Science in Advanced Computing degree program. Pending Maryland Higher Education Commission (MHEC) approval, the M.S. in Advanced Computing would be the only degree of its kind offered at a Maryland university, and Morgan would be the sole HBCU in the nation to offer it. The availability of the program at Morgan would offer students a solid foundation in emerging areas of computer sciences such as artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, data science, machine learning and cloud computing.

