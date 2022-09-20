Morgan State University's Philosopher and 'Cosmocitizen' Launches a Book to Give a New Soul to the World Economy at the Assisi 2022 Global Event with Pope Francis

BALTIMORE, Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On September 22-24, 2022, Saint Francis' birth place will the epicenter of a different kind of World Economic Forum to reflect on The Economy of Francesco (EoF) a.k.a. 'Francisconomics.' Pope Francis invited young economic scholars and change makers from more than 100 countries "to give a soul to the economy and contribute to a new season of economic thought and practice." "The People's Pope" will be there to sign "The EoF Pact."

The event organizers (EoF) invited Dr. Zekeh Gbotokuma, Morgan's philosopher and advocate of #Cosmoportism to join the Book Corner, where inspiring authors will exhibit their books and chat with the participants.

OBAMANOMICS AND FRANCISCONOMICS: A Call for Poverty Alleviation, Fairness, and Welfare is the title of Gbotokuma's 505-page book. 'Obamanomics' and 'Francisconomics' are neologisms that mean Obama's and Francis' economics. These are critical economics theories by two global leaders, the 44th POTUS Barack Obama and 266th Sovereign Pontiff Pope Francis. Their perspectives are welcome during today's crises such as inequalities, climate emergency, global pandemics, conflicts, xenophobia, racism, and the assault on democracy. Most of these crises are anthropogenic. They can be resolved, if there is a political will. To this end, both Obama and Francis urge the international community to overcome trickle-down economics and embrace middle-class economics, Good Samaritanism, green economy through sustainable development and commitment to Paris Accord, Global Compact on Refugees and Migrants, social justice, and universal fraternity by acting as "My Brother's Keeper." The sustainability of Obamanomics and Francisconomics depends on Obama's and Francis' ability and willingness to produce more leaders than followers. These leaders are, in Obama's words, "the relay race which is human progress."

About the Author

DR. ZEKEH S. GBOTOKUMA is a globetrotter, polyglot (Ngbaka, Lingala, French, English, Italian, and German) and a US citizen of Congolese descent who refers to himself as a cosmocitizen. He earned a Doctorate in Philosophy from Gregorian University, a post-doctoral Diploma in International Studies from the Italian Society for International Organization, a BA in Theology from Urban University, all in Rome, Italy. He also holds several Certificates in English as Foreign Language from St. Luke's Priory, Wincanton, UK; French from the Institut d'Etudes Françaises de Touraine, Tours, France; German as Foreign Language from Goethe Institute Boppard, Germany; and African Studies from Yale University's PIER-African Studies. He is currently an Associate Professor of Philosophy at Morgan State University in Baltimore, Maryland (USA), and the Founder of Polyglots in Action for Diversity, Inc. He is the former Director of the Center for Global Studies at MSU. His "extraordinary commitment to global learning" made him the recipient of the prestigious Dr. Sandye Jean McIntyre, II International Award 2008. He is also one of Afrimpact Magazine's Influential People Awards 2021 recipients and one of "the Key Figures in the African Intellectual Revolution" (QUORA). He is the author of numerous publications such as, Democracy and Demographics in the USA (2020); A Polyglot Pocket Dictionary of Lingala, English, French, and Italian (2016); Global Safari (2015) and A Pan-African Encyclopedia (2003).

