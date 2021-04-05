SOMERSET, N.J., April 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- 1Kosmos, the cybersecurity solution that combines digital identity proofing with advanced biometrics, passwordless authentication, today announced an alliance with MorganFranklin, the global advisory firm. With BlockID, MorganFranklin's cybersecurity consultants will be able to support their customers with a solution that mitigates the risks of identity compromises not only by eliminating the use of passwords during the authentication process but especially by proofing the user's identity indisputably, thus eliminating impersonation.

MORGANFRANKLIN AND 1KOSMOS ANNOUNCE AN ALLIANCE

Identity and Access Management has been playing an increasing role in MorganFranklin's global consultancy strategy pertaining to the creation, implementation and execution of cybersecurity programs for clients worldwide. MorganFranklin facilitates how digital entities operate, and more specifically, which personnel can access specific types of information. MorganFranklin selects and shapes the organization's IAM framework to equip a corporation's IT managers with more control, building additional layers of protection against threats, while minimizing identity management costs and maximizing agility inherent to the support of new business initiatives.

BlockID is a passwordless sign-on solution that verifies a user's identity prior to the authentication process. BlockID enrolls users by triangulating a given claim with a multitude of company or government-issued documents as well as sources of truth, including advanced biometrics. The authentication process involves a liveness test. The verification process includes the use of verifiable credentials in their digital form. With BlockID, clients of MorganFranklin will be able to reach the highest level of identity insurance (IAL3) and authentication insurance (AAL3) per the NIST 800-63-3 guidelines. BlockID is W3C and GDPR compliant and fully respects the Know Your Client (KYC) guidelines.

Steven Schoenhaus, Director of Channel Development with 1Kosmos said, "We are very excited to be working with MorganFranklin to help the workforce and consumers move away from user-names and passwords and all of the inherent risk and cost they create."

Jason Berland, MorganFranklin's Managing Director of IAM added, "1Kosmos' solutions in identity authentication offer a unique and progressive approach to true digital access management – the IAM demand of the future. We are looking forward to delivering this layer of protection to further enhance an organization's digital transformation."

1Kosmos and MorganFranklin will work closely on providing all stakeholders with the best product and training materials.

About 1Kosmos

1Kosmos is a privately-owned corporation and a leader in the identity proofing and passwordless authentication industry. The company's flagship product, BlockID, combines indisputable digital identity proofing with advanced biometrics, passwordless authentication, while storing user data encrypted in a private, permissioned blockchain. BlockID offers the highest levels of identity and authentication assurance in the market for the workforce and customers. The company is headquartered in Somerset, New Jersey.

About MorganFranklin Consulting

MorganFranklin's cybersecurity practice provides end-to-end client services that include program strategy; governance, risk and compliance; identity and access management, cybersecurity operations; incident response; business and technology resilience, risk intelligence; and a complete portfolio of managed security services. Broader areas of expertise also include on-demand technical accounting, financial reporting, assistance with IPO, M&A, and SPAC transactions, finance transformation, and the implementation of enterprise & cloud applications including NetSuite, Microsoft ERP, OneStream, and more.

MorganFranklin Consulting is a management advisory firm that works with leading businesses to address critical finance, technology, and business objectives. MorganFranklin is headquartered in the Washington D.C. area with regional offices in New York, Atlanta, Raleigh, Nashville, Los Angeles and San Francisco. The firm supports clients across the globe. For more information visit: www.morganfranklin.com.

MorganFranklin continues to experience rapid growth nationally amidst high demand for the firm's services. MorganFranklin was acquired by Vaco in July 2019.

About Vaco

Vaco provides boutique level service with global reach in the areas of consulting, consultative project resources, executive search, permanent placement and strategic staffing. Areas of expertise include c-suite search, accounting, finance, technology, healthcare IT, operations, administration and international managed services. Since its founding in 2002, Vaco has grown to serve more than 40 markets across the globe, 9,800 employees and $700 million in revenue. Vaco has been named to Inc. magazine's list of the fastest-growing private companies for the past 14 years and was named to Forbes' 2018 & 2019 lists of America's Best Recruiting Firms.

