Morici, Longo & Associates Donates Funds & Face Masks to Those in Need in the Fight Against COVID-19

CHICAGO, Sept. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- For over 20 years, Morici, Longo & Associates (MLA) has been a Chicago law firm dedicated to providing aid to their community in more than just legal representation. Since the novel coronavirus was declared a pandemic and named COVID-19 this past March, the personal injury firm has dedicated much of their time and resources to fighting the virus.

Within the first few weeks of the outbreak, the firm sent a $10,000 donation to the American Red Cross. MLA has also donated funds to the Greater Chicago Food Depository and the Illinois Food Bank through their trial lawyers organization. In addition, they provide continuing support to the Maine Township Food Pantry.

The firm's latest endeavor is providing free face masks to anyone who requests one. Limit is one mask per person. MLA has also provided thousands of free masks to first responders, health care workers, nursing home employees, teachers, and others on the front lines to show their appreciation for these workers' dedication and bravery.

Finally, the firm is committed to protecting its clients and staff by providing remote consultations and the option to mail in important legal documents. Those who enter the MLA office will find that much thought and care has been put into keeping the space as clean and sanitary as possible. Social distancing measures are in place, no one is allowed to enter without a mask, and all surfaces are disinfected after use. The firm has continued to represent their clients zealously while providing its legal services, keeping everyone they work with as safe and at ease as possible.

To learn more about Morici, Longo & Associates' COVID-19 response, please visit the firm's website at moricilongo.com. Free masks are available by request at moricilongo.com/our-blog/2020/july/free-masks.

SOURCE Morici, Longo & Associates

