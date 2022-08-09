Moringa Products Market to record USD 2.85 Bn growth -- APAC to exhibit strong growth

NEW YORK, Aug. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The moringa products market report by Technavio expects the market size to observe an incremental growth of USD 2.85 billion between 2020 and 2025. The market witnessed a YOY growth of 6.50% in 2021 and the growth momentum is expected to accelerate at a CAGR of 8% during the forecast period. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of recent developments, new product launches, major revenue-generating segments, and market behavior across geographies. Download Sample PDF Report Here

The global moringa products market is moderately fragmented due to the presence of a reasonable number of small and large vendors. The current market includes companies of varying sizes, and some of them are more specialized than others with respect to products. The competition among vendors in the global Moringa products market is on the basis of factors such as price, quality, innovation, service, packaging, brand image, distribution, and promotion.

Rising awareness of the health benefits of moringa products has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, distribution challenges in the moringa products market might challenge the growth of the market players. Competitors have to focus on differentiating their product offerings with unique value propositions to strengthen their foothold in the market. Market vendors also have to leverage the existing growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Technavio identifies Aayuritz Phytonutrients Pvt. Ltd., Ancient GreenFields Pvt. Ltd., Bio Moringa Oleifera GmbH, Earth Expo Co., GREEN ERA FOODS & NUTRACEUTICS, Grenera Nutrients Pvt. Ltd., Kuli Kuli Inc., KV Natural Ingredients Pvt. Ltd., Moringa Farms Inc., and ORGANIC INDIA Pvt. Ltd. as major market participants.

The global moringa products market is segmented as below:

  • Product
    • Moringa Seeds and Oil
    • Moringa Leaves and Leaf Powder
    • MFTP

The moringa seeds and oil segment accounted for maximum revenue generation in the market in 2021. The increasing demand for moringa seeds and oil in the healthcare and beauty and personal care product industries due to their therapeutic potential and the benefits associated with hair and skincare are driving the growth of the segment. The market growth in the segment will be significant during the forecast period.

  • Geography
    • APAC
    • Europe
    • North America
    • MEA
    • South America

The market growth in APAC will be significant over the forecast period. The region is expected to account for 57% of the global market share. The increasing consumption of moringa seeds, moringa leaf powder, and moringa pods is driving the growth of the regional market. In addition, factors such as rising disposable incomes and increasing exports of moringa products to other continents are contributing to the growth of the moringa products market in APAC.

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. This report provides an accurate prediction of the contribution of all the segments to the growth of the superfood powders market size. Request Sample Report Now

Moringa Products Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
  • Detailed information on factors that will assist moringa products market growth during the next five years
  • Estimation of the moringa products market size and its contribution to the parent market
  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
  • The growth of the moringa products market
  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of moringa products market vendors

Moringa Products Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 8%

Market growth 2021-2025

USD 2.85 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

6.50

Regional analysis

APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, and South America

Performing market contribution

APAC at 57%

Key consumer countries

India, China, US, Germany, and UK

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Aayuritz Phytonutrients Pvt. Ltd., Ancient GreenFields Pvt. Ltd., Bio Moringa Oleifera GmbH, Earth Expo Co., GREEN ERA FOODS & NUTRACEUTICS, Grenera Nutrients Pvt. Ltd., Kuli Kuli Inc., KV Natural Ingredients Pvt. Ltd., Moringa Farms Inc., and ORGANIC INDIA Pvt. Ltd.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

