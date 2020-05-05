Moringa Products Market to Witness Significant Growth Due to Increasing Health Awareness & High Demand For Healthy Supplements Till 2025 | Million Insights

FELTON, California, May 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The global Moringa Products Market is estimated to reach USD 10.9 billion, growing with a CAGR of 10.4% during the forecasted period, from 2019 to 2025, according to a new report by Million Insights. The market is majorly driven by the increasing demand for healthy supplements, and growing health awareness among consumers.

Moringa Products are gaining popularity among consumers owing to factors such as plant-based products and organic products. These plant-based products possess antidepressant, antifungal and antiviral properties that play a vital role in curing various diseases. Moreover, the plants can be easily raised in tropical parts at a very low cost. It is useful in treating malnutrition in children under 3 years. These factors are expected to provide prominent growth opportunities for the global moringa products market.

Moringa is potent with ingredients such as Vitamins, Zinc, iron and calcium potassium. It does not contain harmful cholesterol and has low fats content. Moreover, moringa has antibacterial and antibiotic properties that help in eliminating pathogens and improves indigestion. Moringa leaf powder helps in treating stomach disorders such as constipation, ulcerative colitis, and gastritis. In the vegetable category, the moringa is frequently used in Southern Indian foods for flavor and provides a delicious taste. The product demand is rising owing to its health benefits and availability at a low price, this trend is projected to continue in the coming few years.

In 2018, Europe held the largest market share owing to a rise in demand for nutritional products. In North America, the U.S. holds the highest market share of over 75.0% in the overall market. The growing awareness about organic health products is driving market growth. The growth is majorly due to the presence of low-calorie and fats content in the product and its positive impact on health. These effects help in weight loss, healthy diet with nutritional supplements. Owing to all these benefits, the demand for moringa products is rising among health-conscious people, this is boosting the growth of the moringa products market.

Further key findings from the report suggest:

The leaf powder is projected to grow at a CAGR of 11.2% from 2019 to 2025.

The online segment in distribution channel is anticipated to grow at fastest CAGR of 11.6% during the forecasted period, 2019 to 2025.

China , U.S., Germany , Brazil and Ethiopia are the main countries in the market and holds the largest market share.

Million Insights has segmented the Moringa Products market based on Product, distribution channel, and region:

Moringa Products Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2015 - 2025)

Leaf Powder



Tea



Oil



Seeds

Moringa Products Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2015 - 2025)

Online



Offline

Moringa Products Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2015 - 2025)

North America



U.S.



Europe



Germany



Asia Pacific



China



Central & South America



Brazil



Middle East & Africa

&

Ethiopia

