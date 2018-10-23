Moringa Wellness provides Americans with delicious and nutritious muffin mix

Despite the fact that all kinds of sweet muffins are delicious, they are not the healthiest or most nutritious meal. In fact, packaged muffins and muffin mixes are usually loaded with sugar. This is why Moringa Wellness decided to introduce its Moringa Wellness Muffin Mix with a great nutritional boost as an alternative to sugar-loaded confectionary products.

"We first created this product to help nourish young children," David Collett, Moringa Wellness CEO, said. "We wanted to provide parents with an opportunity to provide their kids with a delicious and balanced meal, but then we became aware that most Americans, regardless of their age, enjoy a good muffin, and that's when we knew that our muffin mix would be a hit."

These muffins are fortified with the most nutritious species of the Moringa tree and a variety of vitamins including Vitamin A, B, C and E. In addition, they contain Moringa Wellness secret ingredient Moringex, which is water-soluble and fast absorbing into the body. Moringex is derived using a reverse osmosis technique of the Moringa leaves, sourced from Zambia and Malawi, Africa, which are later spray dried and added to products. Its purpose is to remove the Moringa flavor without removing its nutrients and functionality.

"This Muffin Mix comes in vanilla and chocolate flavor," Collett said. "It also easy-to-make because all the ingredients are added in the mix, including spray dried eggs. All you need to do is add water and oil!"

Other Moringa Wellness products available on StackedNutrition.com include energy and fruit bars, Moringa capsules, powder and seeds; nut-free chocolate and peanut butter flavor spreads and more.

For more information on Moringa Wellness products visit www.moringa-wellness.com.

Please direct inquiries to:

Michelle Bizet, 561-544-0719

pr@inhealthmedia.com

SOURCE Moringa Wellness

Related Links

http://www.moringa-wellness.com

