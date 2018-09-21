Moringa Wellness returns from ECRM® EPPS event in Phoenix, Arizona

"It was great to present our products at the ECRM event in Phoenix because Moringa Wellness had the opportunity to discuss all of our products and its benefits to top retail buyers in the U.S. in a closed-door meeting," David Collett, Moringa Wellness CEO, said. "We're excited to see what this event brings for 2019 and the following years!"

All Moringa Wellness products contain a signature ingredient called Moringex, which is water-soluble and fast absorbing into the body. Moringex is derived using a reverse osmosis technique of the Moringa leaves, sourced from Zambia and Malawi, Africa, which are later spray dried and added to products. Its purpose is to remove the Moringa flavor without removing its nutrients and functionality.

Only the most nutritious species of the moringa tree are used in Moringa Wellness products, sourced from Zambia and Malawi, Africa. Moringa Wellness' products are 100 percent natural, sweetened with honey, with no added sugar or preservatives and designed by a medical doctor and food specialist who ensures the company's products don't just taste good, but achieve optimum results physiologically.

"Our slogan is 'Nutritious meets delicious' because our functional foods include tasty snacks for all ages," Collett said.

EPPS is a branch of the Efficient Collaborative Retail Marketing (ECRM®) event series where brands are able to have direct discussions with retailers and other brands about business objectives like product launches, marketing campaigns and more.

For more information on Moringa Wellness products, coming soon to the U.S. marketplace and www.ronniecolemannutrition.com, visit www.moringa-wellness.com.

Please direct inquiries to:

Michelle Bizet, 561-544-0719

pr@inhealthmedia.com

SOURCE Moringa Wellness

Related Links

http://www.moringa-wellness.com

