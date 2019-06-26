MorningCore Technology License CEVA DSP for High Performance Wireless and Automotive Communication Platforms

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., June 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ: CEVA), the leading licensor of signal processing platforms and artificial intelligence processors for smarter, connected devices, announced today that MorningCore Technology Co., Ltd, a subsidiary of China Information and Communication Technologies Group Corp (CICT), has licensed and deployed the CEVA-XC DSP in its family of software-defined radio (SDR) processors and platforms targeting high performance 4G/5G wireless and cellular vehicle-to-everything (C-V2X) applications.

CICT is a high-tech enterprise focused on the research and development of innovations in the telecommunication field. MorningCore, formed in 2017 as part of the Datang Group, is a key company under CICT, responsible for the development and innovation of integrated circuits (ICs) and system-on-chips (SoCs) that enable next-generation wireless communications, such as 5G terminals and cellular v2x modems and infrastructure. MorningCore have leveraged the powerful CEVA-XC DSP to form the basis of its wireless communications processor architecture, enabling a myriad of complex use cases to be met with a flexible platform running the application in software.

Aviv Malinovitch, Vice President and General Manager of the Mobile Broadband Business Unit at CEVA, stated: "We are pleased to work with MorningCore, a pioneer in wireless communications in China. Our CEVA-XC DSP allows them to address a wide range of applications in the telecommunications and automotive industries with a powerful, programmable communications platform that helps expedite the deployment of new technologies such as 5G and C-V2X in China."

Mr. Liu DiJun, Vice President at MorningCore, commented: "At MorningCore, we are focused on developing leading-edge wireless silicon platforms to advance the use of the latest wireless technologies in China. The CEVA-XC DSP is the perfect choice for our software-defined radio chip technology platform, allowing us to develop solutions for a wide range of use cases, ranging from cellular V2X and drone communications, to 5G terminals and satellites."

About CEVA, Inc.

CEVA is the leading licensor of signal processing platforms and artificial intelligence processors for a smarter, connected world. We partner with semiconductor companies and OEMs worldwide to create power-efficient, intelligent and connected devices for a range of end markets, including mobile, consumer, automotive, industrial and IoT. Our ultra-low-power IPs for vision, audio, communications and connectivity include comprehensive DSP-based platforms for LTE/LTE-A/5G baseband processing in handsets, infrastructure and cellular IoT (NB-IoT and Cat-M) enabled devices, advanced imaging and computer vision for any camera-enabled device, audio/voice/speech and ultra-low power always-on/sensing applications for multiple IoT markets. For artificial intelligence, we offer a family of AI processors capable of handling the complete gamut of neural network workloads, on-device. For connectivity, we offer the industry's most widely adopted IPs for Bluetooth (low energy and dual mode) and Wi-Fi (Wi-Fi 4 (802.11n), Wi-Fi 5 (802.11ac) and Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax) up to 4x4). Visit us at www.ceva-dsp.com and follow us on Twitter, YouTube , Facebook, LinkedIn and Instagram.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/74483/ceva__inc__logo.jpg

SOURCE CEVA, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.ceva-dsp.com

