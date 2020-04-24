Morningstar Annual Meeting of Shareholders to Take Place Virtually on May 15

CHICAGO, April 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Morningstar, Inc. (Nasdaq: MORN), a leading provider of independent investment research, today announced that its Annual Shareholders' Meeting on Friday, May 15, 2020 at 9 a.m. CT, will be held virtually at www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/MORN2020. The virtual-only format is due to the public-health impact of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, the executive order in effect in Illinois that limits gatherings of more than 10 people, and to support the health and well-being of its employees, shareholders, and community.

As described in the proxy materials for the annual meeting filed on April 3, 2020, shareholders are entitled to attend and participate in the annual meeting if they were a shareholder as of the close of business on March 16, 2020. During the annual meeting, Morningstar will cover items of business outlined in its 2020 proxy statement. Guests are also invited to attend the virtual annual meeting.

Following the business portion of the annual meeting, the company will host management presentations and a question and answer session via Zoom. Morningstar encourages all interested parties—including securities analysts, current shareholders, potential shareholders, and others—to attend this presentation. Pre-registration at https://cvent.me/XkW3Be is required.

Investors and others may send questions about Morningstar's business to [email protected]. Please visit Morningstar's investor relations website here for the most up-to-date information as well as further instructions for shareholders and guests who wish to attend or participate in the virtual meeting or the management presentations and question and answer session. The proxy statement for Morningstar's 2020 annual meeting is available here and the 2019 annual report to shareholders is available here.

Morningstar, Inc. is a leading provider of independent investment research in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The Company offers an extensive line of products and services for individual investors, financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and institutional investors in the debt and private capital markets. Morningstar provides data and research insights on a wide range of investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed companies, private capital markets, debt securities, and real-time global market data. Morningstar also offers investment management services through its investment advisory subsidiaries, with approximately $233 billion in assets under advisement and management as of Dec. 31, 2019. The Company has operations in 27 countries. For more information, visit www.morningstar.com/company. Follow Morningstar on Twitter @MorningstarInc.

