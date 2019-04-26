Morningstar Canada Named One of the 2019 "Best Workplaces in Canada" by Great Place to Work® Institute Canada

TORONTO, April 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Great Place to Work® Institute Canada has named Morningstar Research Inc. (Morningstar Canada), a subsidiary of independent investment research provider Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ: MORN), as one of this year's Best Workplaces in Canada, for the seventh year in a row.

"At Morningstar Canada, we aim to foster a diverse workplace where talented, driven people can grow, and we offer our employees an environment that supports career development, innovation, and collaboration. Our business is only successful because our people are smart, creative and all share a passion for empowering investor success," said Scott Mackenzie, president and CEO of Morningstar Canada. "We encourage our employees to develop personally and professionally, with health and wellness initiatives, tuition reimbursement, educational stipends, and benefits including retirement plans and shared-ownership programs. We are honoured to be recognized for the seventh year in a row."

This list of "Best Workplaces in Canada" is compiled by Great Place to Work® Institute Canada. The competition process is based on two criteria: a survey completed by a random selection of employees, along with their open-ended comments about their organization; and an in-depth review of the organization's culture, including an evaluation of human resources policies and procedures. This offers a rigorous representation of the organization from an employee perspective, and an overall portrait of the workplace culture. More than 400 Canadian companies were nominated and over 80,000 employees participated in the 2019 "Best Workplaces™ in Canada" survey, rolling out to impact over 300,000 Canadian employees.

For more information about Morningstar and to apply for open positions, please visit https://www.morningstar.com/careers.

About Great Place to Work®:

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on high-trust, high-performance workplace cultures. It is a global research and consulting firm with a mission to build a better society by helping companies transform their workplaces. Great Place to Work® provides the benchmarks, framework, and expertise needed to create, sustain, and recognize outstanding workplace cultures. In Canada, Great Place to Work® produces both industry and demographic specific Best Workplace™ lists. This is part of the world's largest annual workplace study, which culminates in a series of national lists in over 50 countries, including the study's flagship list of 100 Best Companies published annually in Fortune magazine. Globally, this survey represents the voices of 11 million employees, which are the primary determinant used in selecting winners. The full list of winners and related stories can be found at www.greatplacetowork.ca.

About Morningstar Research Inc. and Morningstar, Inc.

Morningstar Research Inc. is a Canadian subsidiary of Chicago-based Morningstar, Inc., a leading provider of independent investment research in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company offers an extensive line of products and services for individual investors, financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and institutional investors in the private capital markets. Morningstar provides data and research insights on a wide range of investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed companies, private capital markets, and real-time global market data. Morningstar also offers investment management services through its investment advisory subsidiaries, with more than US$210 billion in assets under advisement and management as of Mar. 31, 2019. The company has operations in 27 countries.

For more information, visit http://www.morningstar.com/en-ca/company .

Follow Morningstar on Twitter @MorningstarInc.

©2019 Morningstar, Inc. All rights reserved.

MORN-C

Media Contact:

Allison Hoff, +1 416 484-7020 or allison.hoff@morningstar.com

SOURCE Morningstar, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.morningstar.com

