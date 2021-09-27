Morningstar, Inc. to Announce Third-Quarter 2021 Financial Results on Oct. 27

CHICAGO, Sept. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Morningstar, Inc. (Nasdaq: MORN) plans to report its third-quarter 2021 financial results after the market closes on Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021. The company does not hold analyst conference calls; however, investors may submit written questions to Morningstar at [email protected].

Morningstar, Inc. is a leading provider of independent investment research in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The Company offers an extensive line of products and services for individual investors, financial advisors, asset managers and owners, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and institutional investors in the debt and private capital markets. Morningstar provides data and research insights on a wide range of investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed companies, private capital markets, debt securities, and real-time global market data. Morningstar also offers investment management services through its investment advisory subsidiaries, with approximately $251 billion in assets under advisement and management as of June 30, 2021. The Company has operations in 29 countries. For more information, visit www.morningstar.com/company. Follow Morningstar on Twitter @MorningstarInc.

