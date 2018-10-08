Morningstar Reports U.S. Mutual Fund and ETF Asset Flows for September 2018

CHICAGO, Oct. 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ: MORN), a leading provider of independent investment research, today reported estimated U.S. mutual fund and exchange-traded fund (ETF) asset flows for September 2018. In September, investors placed $19.4 billion into passive U.S. equity funds, compared with inflows of $13.0 billion in the previous month. On the active front, investors pulled $8.8 billion, compared with $14.4 billion of outflows as reported last month. Morningstar estimates net flow for mutual funds by computing the change in assets not explained by the performance of the fund and net flow for ETFs by computing the change in shares outstanding.

Morningstar's report about U.S. asset flows for September 2018 is available here. Highlights from the report include:

Estimated long-term flows were $28.2 billion as U.S. equity funds rebounded with $10.6 billion of inflows and taxable bond funds led all groups with $20.9 billion , while international equity demand remained light with approximately $850 million .

as U.S. equity funds rebounded with of inflows and taxable bond funds led all groups with , while international equity demand remained light with approximately . Within Morningstar categories, large blend, intermediate-term bond, and ultrashort bond continue as the most popular categories, with inflows of $9.1 billion , $6.1 billion , and $5.3 billion , respectively. Allocation—30% to 50% Equity was the least popular category, with outflows of $2.4 billion in September.

, , and , respectively. Allocation—30% to 50% Equity was the least popular category, with outflows of in September. Among top U.S. fund families, Vanguard had the highest monthly firm inflows of $16.5 billion , while State Street Global Advisors saw the second highest firm inflows of $10.4 billion . Fund families that saw the greatest outflows included Harbor, which had approximately $3.5 billion of outflows in September. Harbor International, an active fund with a Morningstar Analyst Rating™ of Bronze, was responsible for majority of those outflows at $3.4 billion . Franklin Templeton had the second-highest outflows at $2.7 billion with T. Rowe Price and AQR following with outflows of $1.9 and $1.1 billion , respectively.

, while State Street Global Advisors saw the second highest firm inflows of . Fund families that saw the greatest outflows included Harbor, which had approximately of outflows in September. Harbor International, an active fund with a Morningstar Analyst Rating™ of Bronze, was responsible for majority of those outflows at . had the second-highest outflows at with T. and AQR following with outflows of and , respectively. Among all U.S. open-end mutual funds and ETFs, Fidelity Advisor Growth & Income saw the most inflows of all active strategies at $1.8 billion , the fund's highest inflows in a decade.

