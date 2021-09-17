Morningstar Reports U.S. Mutual Fund and ETF Fund Flows for August 2021

CHICAGO, Sept. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Morningstar, Inc. (Nasdaq: MORN), (Nasdaq: MORN), a leading provider of independent investment research, today reported estimated U.S. mutual fund and exchange-traded fund (ETF) flows for August 2021. Long-term mutual funds and ETFs1 saw inflows of $103 billion in August, higher than July's $71 billion intake but less than the record totals from earlier in the year.

Morningstar's report about U.S. fund flows for August 2021 is available here. Highlights from the report include:

International-equity funds brought in $24 billion , their 10th consecutive month of inflows. They have gathered $193 billion for the year to date, the second-highest total of all U.S. category groups, and their intake surpassed that of U.S. equity and sector-equity funds so far this year.

, their 10th consecutive month of inflows. They have gathered for the year to date, the second-highest total of all U.S. category groups, and their intake surpassed that of U.S. equity and sector-equity funds so far this year. Sector-equity funds took in $5.5 billion as investors embraced certain value- and growth-oriented categories.

as investors embraced certain value- and growth-oriented categories. Taxable- and municipal-bond funds continued to gain interest, attracting about $47 billion and $11 billion in August, respectively.

and in August, respectively. Firms with expansive passive investment lineups, such as Vanguard and iShares, gathered the most assets among fund families, pulling in $24 billion and $19.8 billion , respectively.

1 The study excludes money market funds and funds of funds.

