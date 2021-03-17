Morningstar Reports U.S. Mutual Fund and Exchange-Traded Fund Flows for February 2021

CHICAGO, March 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Morningstar, Inc. (Nasdaq: MORN), a leading provider of independent investment research, today reported estimated U.S. mutual fund and exchange-traded fund (ETF) flows for February 2021. For the month of February, long-term mutual funds and ETFs collected a record $144 billion. ETFs collected approximately $92 billion, driven by a move into equity funds, while open-end funds took in $53 billion, led by flows into fixed-income strategies.

Morningstar's report about U.S. fund flows for February 2021 is available here. Additional highlights from the report include:

Interest rate- and commodity-sensitive categories, such as financial and natural resource equity funds and inflation-protected bond funds, saw sharp organic growth. For example, natural resource funds, which tend to focus on materials stocks, took in nearly $2.5 billion , the highest monthly inflow in the past decade. Inflation-protected bond funds collected nearly $7 billion in February, a record for the category.

, the highest monthly inflow in the past decade. Inflation-protected bond funds collected nearly in February, a record for the category. Among U.S. category groups, U.S. equities took in a record $38 billion in February, almost recouping January's outflows. Large-blend funds took in the most assets of any category at $22 billion .

in February, almost recouping January's outflows. Large-blend funds took in the most assets of any category at . Sector equity funds attracted a record monthly inflow of $25 billion . Technology-themed funds led the way, gathering over $7 billion . Technology funds' month-over-month organic growth rate of 2.5% was the highest since November 2015 .

. Technology-themed funds led the way, gathering over . Technology funds' month-over-month organic growth rate of 2.5% was the highest since . Taxable bonds had another strong month in February, taking in approximately $57 billion for the month, bringing their total over the trailing 12 months to $493 billion , the most by far of any category group.

for the month, bringing their total over the trailing 12 months to , the most by far of any category group. Among fund families, Vanguard had approximately $37 billion of inflows, of which $34 billion went to passive strategies, while iShares followed with inflows of $16 billion . American Funds, an active manager, took in nearly $3 billion , with $1.6 billion entering American Funds Bond Fund of America.

