Morningstar Reports U.S. Mutual Fund and Exchange-Traded Fund Flows for September 2019

CHICAGO, Oct. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Morningstar, Inc. (Nasdaq: MORN), a leading provider of independent investment research, today reported estimated U.S. mutual fund and exchange-traded fund (ETF) flows for September 2019. Overall, passive U.S. equity funds saw $22.9 billion in inflows while active U.S. equity funds had $19.1 billion in outflows.

New in this report, Morningstar introduced a quarterly look at flows by fund cost. During the third quarter, the entirety of net flows to U.S. mutual funds went to the cheapest decile of funds. Morningstar estimates net flow for mutual funds by computing the change in assets not explained by the performance of the fund, and net flow for U.S. ETFs shares outstanding and reported net assets.

Morningstar's report about U.S. fund flows for September is available here. Highlights from the report include:

In September, long-term funds collected nearly $39.9 billion after open-end and exchange-traded funds saw combined outflows in August of nearly $16.0 billion . September saw a pause in market volatility after August's sharp declines in equity markets sparked by growing evidence of a global economic slowdown and the ongoing U.S.- China trade dispute.

after open-end and exchange-traded funds saw combined outflows in August of nearly . September saw a pause in market volatility after August's sharp declines in equity markets sparked by growing evidence of a global economic slowdown and the ongoing U.S.- trade dispute. U.S. stock funds experienced modest overall inflows of $3.8 billion in September, nowhere near the level needed to offset outflows seen in August of $15.8 billion and in July of $16.9 billion . In fact, U.S. stock fund flows finished September solidly negative for the year to date.

in September, nowhere near the level needed to offset outflows seen in August of and in July of . In fact, U.S. stock fund flows finished September solidly negative for the year to date. Among category groups, taxable-bond funds attracted $36.0 billion of new inflows in September, bouncing from a below-trend $16.3 billion worth of inflows seen in August. Muni-bond funds took in $5.8 billion in September and are on track for a record year of inflows.

of new inflows in September, bouncing from a below-trend worth of inflows seen in August. Muni-bond funds took in in September and are on track for a record year of inflows. International-stock funds had a fourth consecutive month of outflows, bringing year-to-date outflows to $16.6 billion . The third quarter marked the biggest outflows for these funds as a percentage of total assets since fourth-quarter 2011, when the European sovereign debt crisis peaked and the U.S.' credit rating was downgraded.

. The third quarter marked the biggest outflows for these funds as a percentage of total assets since fourth-quarter 2011, when the European sovereign debt crisis peaked and the U.S.' credit rating was downgraded. Among all U.S. fund families, BlackRock/iShares led in September with $17.8 billion in long-term inflows, followed by Vanguard, which slipped out of the top spot with approximately $14.4 billion in inflows.

in long-term inflows, followed by Vanguard, which slipped out of the top spot with approximately in inflows. State Street's flows in September were dominated by money heading in and out of SPDR S&P 500 ETF, which holds a Morningstar Analyst Rating™ of Gold. The fund's $8.6 billion in inflows contributed the lion's share of the firm's overall inflows.

