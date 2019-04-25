Morningstar to Join Growing Lineup of Financial Institutions at Inaugural Digital Asset Summit - May 15, 2019

NEW YORK, April 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- BlockWorks Group ( www.blockworksgroup.io ) is pleased to announce that SVP & Head of Fintech Engagement Lawrence Johnson, of Morningstar, a leading provider of independent investment research, is joining a lineup of asset managers and financial institutions at Digital Asset Summit ( www.digitalassetsummit.io ) that include Fidelity, CBOE, Cambridge Associates, and more. DAS is BlockWorks Group's flagship event, and will take place on May 15th in downtown Manhattan.

Morningstar's Johnson joins featured speakers from the DTCC, RRE Ventures, Fusion Foundation, and most recently Vincent Molinari of Templum, who will address the audience in a fireside chat with Morgan Creek's Anthony Pompliano. The fireside will focus on the evolution of capital markets, their regulatory requirements, and how those requirements intersect with innovative financial technology solutions.

"Industry players are beginning to think more critically about how to execute on the use cases for blockchain and digital currencies," said Michael Ippolito, co-founder BWG. "In looking for guidance, many will turn to both long-standing, operational-savvy financial institutions like Morningstar and DTCC, and blockchain companies helping to bring these ideas to life like Fusion Foundation. That's why we've chosen this mix of companies to educate our audience."

"As the media frenzy surrounding blockchain dies down, industry experts have started to discuss how can this new technology be harnessed to improve the lives of investors," said Lawrence Johnson, Morningstar's SVP & Head of Fintech Engagement. "Morningstar is thrilled to be included amongst these experts at DAS and we look forward to sharing insight on the development of innovative financial products on decentralized networks, and the frameworks required for their viability and success."

DAS is one of the first large scale conferences and the only event during Blockchain Week designed to address contemporary issues in digital assets specifically through the lens of financial market and investment professionals.

In addition to Fusion Foundation, sponsors include diamond sponsors DealBox and Templum; platinum sponsors BitGo, Copper, Fidelity Digital Assets, Founders Bank Project, Harbor, Hedera Hashgraph, TokenIQ, TokenSoft and TradeStation Crypto; gold sponsors Anchorage and Totle; bronze sponsors Celsius Network, ICOx, Lukka, Panda Analytics, Seed CX, Steptoe and Vertalo.

Newly confirmed participating companies include Collaborative Fund, Fintech Collective, LedgerX, Morgan Creek Digital, Morningstar and Nasdaq.

Additional Industry Partners include Accounting Blockchain Coalition, Cryptolinas, MassChallenge FinTech, Qnary, Women in Fintech and Nonprofit Partner Diversity in Blockchain.

BlockWorks Group is an events and media production company that helps educate investment professionals on digital assets. BWG helps bridge the gap between the traditional financial ecosystem and blockchain by hosting events and providing quality content for asset managers, family offices, and financial service professionals.

