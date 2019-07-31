MorningStar Welcomes New Home Buyers Who Are Feeling Sticker Shock from Austin Prices

MorningStar has had an exemplary year, with more than 120 new home sales through mid-July! New builders have joined the master planned community, new home products are being offered and some of the best community amenities in the Hill Country have resulted in outstanding consumer interest and steady home sales.

Great Choices in Pricing

The MorningStar community is located just north of Austin near Georgetown and Liberty Hill. The community is close enough to be convenient for employees who work in Austin, yet still far enough away to exude a country feel. Because of the great diversity of builders, this community offers many options for pricing.

The average home price sold this year in MorningStar is $282,498, but the range of prices is appealing to homebuyers on all levels - first time buyers, empty nesters and luxury home buyers.

For example, Meritage Homes enhanced its product offering in 2018 with the 'Americana,' a more affordable but charming new home design which ranges from $216,990 to $260,990. This home also boasts groundbreaking energy efficiency, translating to lower monthly utility bills.

New builders Dream Finders Homes offers a variety of new home designs that range from $230,990 to $250,990 on 45-foot lots, Waterloo by Brohn Homes and their unique bungalow-style homes range from $209,990 to $267,990 on 40-foot lots, and M/I Homes sell homes from $243,000 to $280,000 on 50-foot lots. KBHome, who is a part of the grand opening lineup of builders, offers homes from $220,000s to $280,000s.

For home buyers who want a luxury home in the Hill Country, MorningStar builders such as GFO Home, Saratoga Homes, Westin Homes, Carothers Executive Homes, and Dream Finders Homes' 70-foot lot product, have a gorgeous selection of homes that are priced on the higher price end, with plenty of options under DMA average – ranging from $250,000s to $450,000s.

Appealing Amenities

Regardless of the price point, the amenities of this community are relished by every homeowner. New friendships are forged around the pristine swimming pool and pavilion. There is also a fishing pond, miles of shady trails, a 6-hole disc golf course, toddler playground, shaded lawn space and "Stargazer" Event Lawn that shows off the majesty of the Central Texas sky.

MorningStar is located in Liberty Hill between 183A and I-35. This great location gives it the proximity to all kinds of shopping, upscale and family restaurants and a wide range of entertainment options. Most of all, it makes MorningStar a great place to come home to.

SOURCE MorningStar