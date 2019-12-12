Morningstar's "Mind the Gap" Global Study Finds That Investors Continue to Capture More of Their Returns Than Before

CHICAGO, Dec. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Morningstar, Inc. (Nasdaq: MORN), a leading provider of independent investment research, today published its biennial global study of investor returns, "Mind the Gap," which measures how opportunely investors have timed their fund investments. The study estimates the performance of the average dollar invested in a fund and compares it to the fund's time-weighted return. The difference, or "gap", represents the impact that the timing of investors' purchases and sales had on the investment outcomes they achieved. The study finds that the return on the average dollar invested in funds lagged the average fund's return in most of the seven markets studied.

"Though it's an estimate, the investor return gap data can indicate when and where investors aren't getting the most out of their funds," said Russel Kinnel, chair of Morningstar's North America ratings committee and editor of Morningstar® FundInvestorSM. "By studying these gaps, we hope to form a better understanding of the circumstances and other factors that yielded better or worse outcomes for investors. With this information, we believe fund companies, financial advisors, and individual investors can make more informed choices and build better plans that promote success."

The study found that investor return gaps declined across most of the seven markets—Australia, Europe, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, the United Kingdom, and the United States—since the first global "Mind the Gap" study in 2017. Investors tended to obtain the best results in markets where systematic investing was common, and the worst results in volatile markets.

"Investor return gaps generally narrowed, as placid markets appear to have kept investors from over-trading on emotion. In most major markets, we found smaller gaps for low-cost funds and low-volatility funds," said Kinnel. "Additionally, we found that investors who made automatic contributions to their investments were most successful. Investors should continue to prioritize low-cost and less-volatile funds, and steady investments that can stand the test of time."

The study reviews five rolling 10-year return periods in the U.S. and five rolling five-year return periods outside the U.S. Key highlights of the study include:

Low-cost and low-volatility funds fared better across asset classes, with exceptions. In Europe , Australia , and the U.S., the gap grew with volatility but not in some Asian markets. In the U.S., Australia , and Europe , low-cost funds produced higher investor returns and higher total returns across asset classes.

, , and the U.S., the gap grew with volatility but not in some Asian markets. In the U.S., , and , low-cost funds produced higher investor returns and higher total returns across asset classes. For the U.S., Morningstar examined 10-year results for each year end from 2014-2018. In general, the gap widens around dramatic market reversals such as those seen in 2008 and 2009, because some investors panic and sell near the bottom, thus missing out on a dramatic rebound. Since 2017, the investor return gap has declined in the U.S. to 45 basis points. Among asset classes, U.S. allocation funds had investor returns that were 22 basis points higher than total returns and investors in alternative funds lagged total returns by 144 basis points.

For Europe outside the U.K., the study looked at the three largest fund markets: France , Ireland , and Luxembourg , and found an overall gap was 53 basis points in the average five-year period. In terms of asset class, fixed-income has been tricky for investors due to market conditions in government bonds, emerging-markets debt, and high yield, resulting in a gap of 40 basis points. On the flip side, investors have earned a higher return than the total return on their euros in allocation funds of 32 basis points.

outside the U.K., the study looked at the three largest fund markets: , , and , and found an overall gap was 53 basis points in the average five-year period. In terms of asset class, fixed-income has been tricky for investors due to market conditions in government bonds, emerging-markets debt, and high yield, resulting in a gap of 40 basis points. On the flip side, investors have earned a higher return than the total return on their euros in allocation funds of 32 basis points. Investor return gaps in the U.K. market have turned positive, to 27 basis points with allocation, equity, and alternative funds all producing higher investor returns than total returns.

Australia's superannuation funds require a commitment to steady investing that has Australia's investors coming out on top, with an overall outperformance of 65 basis points versus total returns and strong investor returns for all asset classes.

superannuation funds require a commitment to steady investing that has investors coming out on top, with an overall outperformance of 65 basis points versus total returns and strong investor returns for all asset classes. South Korean investors tend to invest money in regular installments when they choose a distribution platform and start investing in funds. Similar to Australia , Korean defined-contribution plans require an automatic contribution. Investor returns were higher than total returns within Korean allocation funds across all five rolling 5-year periods.

, Korean defined-contribution plans require an automatic contribution. Investor returns were higher than total returns within Korean allocation funds across all five rolling 5-year periods. The study also looked at Singapore and Taiwan . In Taiwan , fixed income has been challenging with investor returns in negative territory in four of the five periods examined. In Singapore , investors in equity lagged total returns on average for the five 5-year periods, but the gaps are getting smaller.

The "Mind the Gap" global study is available here and an article summarizing the findings is available on the Morningstar Blog. Also published today is a European "Mind the Gap" study that digs deeper into the gap in Europe, available here. The Morningstar Fund Investor also published a U.S. version of "Mind the Gap" in August 2019; the summary on Morningstar.com is available here.

