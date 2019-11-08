Morocco: A King, A Vision, An Ambition Makes Its New York Debut at Lincoln Center and Draws Rave Reviews

"All of the Moroccan people are proud of the accomplishments that His Majesty King Mohammed VI has achieved over the past two decades," said Her Highness Princess Lalla Joumala Alaoui, Ambassador of the Kingdom of Morocco to the United States. "As witnessed in the film, his leadership has ushered in a new era of prosperity for our beloved country, and we are excited to share this story with our American friends."

The documentary explores His Majesty's leadership and love of country and people, which has led to extraordinary developments in Morocco during his reign as King. Notable among these accomplishments are the establishment of the world's largest concentrated solar farm and the construction of the largest port in the Mediterranean Sea, along with groundbreaking advancements in the rights of women.

Her Highness was joined by dignitaries, celebrities, and special guests, including Ambassador Omar Hilale, Morocco's Permanent Representative to the United Nations in New York and Amina Jane Mohammed, the UN Deputy Secretary-General. Among the stars in attendance were actress and journalist Carole Radziwill, model/actress Michele Hicks, and Jazmin Grace Grimaldi, the actress and philanthropist. Also joining the event were producer Todd Hofacker, actress/singer Grace Hightower, and the actor-singer Nolan Funk.

The hour-long film was produced in Morocco by Entourage Production and showcases firsthand accounts from the Moroccan people. "We are thrilled that the world is getting to see the real Morocco, through the eyes of those who live it every day," stated director Youssef Britel. "We thank His Majesty King Mohammed VI for all he has done for the country and the Moroccan people, and for allowing us to tell this story."

Morocco: A King, A Vision, An Ambition debuted in early 2019 in French, but the New York premiere is the first time the film has featured English subtitles, in addition to the French and Darija (Moroccan Arabic) dialogue.

Entourage Production is a film production studio founded in 2014 in the Moroccan capital of Rabat. Working together, Entourage and director Youssef Britel previously crafted "La Marche Verte," starring renowned Moroccan actor Mourad Zaoui. The film was featured at both the Marrakech Film Festival and Tangier Film Festival in 2015. Entourage is next working on a film exploring the strong relations between the Moroccan Muslim and Jewish communities and the friendships that endured despite the country's occupation by the Nazi-aligned Vichy French regime during World War II.

