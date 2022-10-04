Morocco's Royal Air Maroc Selects Uplift as Pay Over Time Solution

Connecting the World to the Accessibility of Uplift's Flexible Monthly Payments Now Available on Royal Air Maroc flights for U.S. and Canada Customers

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Uplift, the leading enterprise Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL) solution serving the world's top travel and retail brands announced an exclusive partnership with Royal Air Maroc for U.S. and Canadian customers. Passengers booking flights on Royal Air Maroc can now spread the cost of their travel over time with simple, affordable monthly installments through Uplift.

Since its creation in 1957, Royal Air Maroc is the leading airline in Africa and the national air carrier of Morocco. Serving more than 80 destinations in 41 territories and 7 million passengers, Royal Air Maroc has positioned Casablanca as an essential location for African air connections worldwide. Additionally, in 2020 Royal Air Maroc was invited to join the prestigious oneworld alliance, founded to be the first choice of the world's frequent international travelers.

Available now, Royal Air Maroc passengers can make their getaway dreams a reality by utilizing Uplift's pay over time monthly installments, rather than paying in full at booking. Customers will see the total cost of their trip upfront along with the surprise-free monthly payment amount and can choose from 3, 6, 9 or 11 monthly installments. With Uplift there are no fees including no late fees or prepayment penalties and travel can happen before customers complete their payments.

"We have been reviewing the Buy Now Pay Later space for quite some time and believe Uplift is the ideal partner to offer pay over time installments to our U.S. and Canadian customers," said Karim Benchekroun, Chief Financial & Support Officer of Royal Air Maroc.

"Royal Air Maroc has grown significantly in the United States and Canada adding new service from Miami in recent months in addition to joining the oneworld alliance," said Tom Botts, Uplift Chief Commercial Officer. "By expanding their payment offerings with Uplift, more passengers will be able to enjoy Royal Air Maroc expanded service connecting North America to Africa."

Uplift partners with over 200 of the world's leading airlines, cruise lines, resorts and other major travel providers to offer BNPL payment options to help more consumers make meaningful purchases and experience the travel that they deserve.

Uplift's Buy Now, Pay Later flexible payment options are now available for booking on Royal Air Maroc.

*Down payment may be required. Actual terms are based on your credit score and other factors and may vary. Not everyone is eligible, and some states are not served, including IA and WV. Loans made through Uplift are offered by these lending partners: www.uplift.com/lenders.

About Royal Air Maroc

Royal Air Maroc is a member of oneworld alliance and 4 star Skytrax. It has received the Skytrax award of the Best Regional Airline in Africa 7 times in a row. Royal Air Maroc has established a network reaching 80 destinations in 41 territories around the world, including frequent departures towards the biggest capitals in Europe, North America, South America, Africa, The Maghreb region, and the Middle East. Its main hub is located at Mohammed V airport in Casablanca. Royal Air Maroc operates the transatlantic routes in Dreamliner (Boeing 787) exclusively.

About Uplift

Uplift is the leading Buy Now, Pay Later solution that empowers people to get more out of life, one thoughtful purchase at a time. Serving the world's top enterprise level travel brands, Uplift's complete range of flexible payment options drive higher conversion and loyalty for partners, while giving customers a simple, surprise-free way to pay over time with no late fees or prepayment penalties. Uplift is currently available throughout the United States and Canada. To learn more, visit Uplift.com.

SOURCE Uplift