Morongo Brings Advanced Quality, Entertainment, and Connection to the Guest Experience with Landmark Launch of Konami's SYNKROS

"SYNKROS aligns perfectly with Morongo's overall strategy to advance every aspect of our guest service and entertainment offering," said Richard St. Jean, chief operating officer at Morongo Casino Resort & Spa. "Konami's demonstrated high reliability and flexible marketing capabilities allow us to cater to diverse demographics across our different locations and amenities, so guests can truly engage and connect with the various entertainment aspects they enjoy most about Morongo."

Morongo has expanded SYNKROS' one card system throughout the Resort, its sister property Casino Morongo, and the Morongo Travel Center, for seamless member loyalty benefits across nearly 4,000 slots and a wide array of leading restaurants, bars, and leisure amenities. Combined with Morongo's recently completed renovation and expansion, this technology launch supports the destination's vision for growth.

"Morongo has an unmistakable vision to innovate the patron experience, which we're fully committed to supporting through leading-edge systems technology," said Jay Bertsch, senior vice president, North American games & global systems sales at Konami Gaming, Inc. "Since SYNKROS' arrival to Casino Morongo in 2018, it's been a privilege to work closely and collaboratively to deliver top results for Morongo guests and employees alike."

Those interested in learning more about SYNKROS' award-winning product suite are encouraged to visit www.konamigaming.com.

About Konami Gaming, Inc.

Konami Gaming, Inc. is a Las Vegas-based subsidiary of KONAMI HOLDINGS CORPORATION (TSE: 9766). The company is a leading designer and manufacturer of slot machines and casino management systems for the global gaming market. For more information about Konami Gaming, Inc. or the SYNKROS® gaming enterprise management system, please visit www.konamigaming.com .

About Morongo Casino Resort & Spa

A luxury resort and casino near Palm Springs with limitless views and myriad dining and nightlife options, Morongo Casino Resort & Spa offers Las Vegas-style gaming alongside upscale accommodations on the Morongo Indian Reservation. Nestled into the foothills of the San Gorgonio and San Jacinto Mountains, the reservation spans more than 35,000 acres and overlooks the vistas of the San Gorgonio Pass. Morongo offers 310 well-appointed rooms and suites, a 215,000 sq. ft. casino floor, nine restaurants and lounges and continuous world-class entertainment. One of the largest tribal gaming facilities in the country, Morongo Casino Resort & Spa is owned and operated by the Morongo Band of Mission Indians. For more information, visit www.morongocasinoresort.com.

