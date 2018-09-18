Morongo Selects Konami's SYNKROS Casino Management System to Power New Growth

As one of the largest tribal gaming venues in the Western United States, the Morongo Casino is poised for ongoing future growth, driven by its increasing popularity with guests and a planned expansion and renovation program that will accommodate hundreds of new slots and table games. Backed by SYNKROS' robust marketing capabilities, flexible architecture, and dependable performance, Konami's industry-leading system will deliver a catered approach to engaging and entertaining player audiences.

"Morongo strives to offer our guests a uniquely distinct experience, fueled by innovation. After thorough examination, it was clear that SYNKROS provides the best systems environment for creative application, flexible control, and stable reliability," said John James, chief operating officer at Morongo.

"For years we have worked in close collaboration with Konami, and couldn't be more thrilled to extend that same spirit of partnership to systems technology," said James. "Above all, we're looking forward to engaging SYNKROS to showcase a variety of exciting new player conveniences and reward experiences."

"Morongo has been an incredible long-time partner on the games side of the business, so it was especially meaningful when we found out that SYNKROS was selected to help further optimize the casino's future growth opportunities," said Tom Jingoli, executive vice president & chief commercial officer at Konami Gaming, Inc. "Konami is fully committed to the success of Morongo's pioneering initiatives for continued growth."

Those interested in learning more about SYNKROS' award-winning product suite are encouraged to visit www.konamigaming.com.

About Konami Gaming, Inc.

Konami Gaming, Inc. is a Las Vegas-based subsidiary of KONAMI HOLDINGS CORPORATION (TSE: 9766). The company is a leading designer and manufacturer of slot machines and casino management systems for the global gaming market. For more information about Konami Gaming, Inc. or the SYNKROS® gaming enterprise management system, please visit www.konamigaming.com .

Media Contact:

Tashina Wortham

Marketing Communications Manager

702.419.6025

wortham0609@konamigaming.com

About Morongo Casino Resort & Spa

A luxury resort and casino near Palm Springs with limitless views and myriad dining and nightlife options, Morongo Casino Resort & Spa offers Las Vegas-style gaming alongside upscale accommodations on the Morongo Indian Reservation. Nestled into the foothills of the San Gorgonio and San Jacinto Mountains, the reservation spans more than 35,000 acres and overlooks the vistas of the San Gorgonio Pass. Earning the prestigious AAA Four Diamond Award for seven consecutive years, Morongo offers 310 well-appointed rooms and suites, a 150,000 sq. ft. casino floor, nine restaurants and lounges and continuous world-class entertainment. One of the largest tribal gaming facilities in the country, Morongo Casino Resort & Spa is owned and operated by the Morongo Band of Mission Indians. For more information, visit www.morongocasinoresort.com.

SOURCE Konami Gaming, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.konamigaming.com

